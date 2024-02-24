DC United vs New England live stream: Can you watch for free?

It’s a battle of new head coaches, as Troy Lesesne’s DC United side takes on Caleb Porter and the New England Revolution in a 2024 MLS season opener at Audi Field tonight.

If you’re looking to watch, the match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV in both the United States and Canada. Here’s how you can watch it for free.

Is There a Free DC United vs New England Live Stream?

DC United vs New England is one of the four free matches that MLS Season Pass is giving out for the opening weekend of the season (the others: LAFC vs Sounders, Orlando City vs Montreal and Cincinnati vs Toronto). That means you don’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription for this one. All you need to do is go to the Apple TV app or website, sign in with your Apple ID (it’s free to sign up if you don’t have that) and then you’re ready to watch. Broadcasts are available in both English and Spanish.

Of course, MLS Season Pass has every single game this season (as well as a slew of other content), and there will only be a few free ones every week. So, if you want to watch a different match today, or you plan on watching more DC United or New England games this season, you’ll need to subscribe eventually. It costs $15 per month or $99 for the season, but if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can get that discounted down to $13 per month or $79 for the season.

How to Watch DC United vs New England Live Stream from Abroad

Remember that MLS Season Pass only works if you’re inside the United States or Canada, but those who are currently abroad can always try out a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address and connect you to a server in a different country of your choosing, thus bypassing any geo-blocks and letting you stream content as if you were physically located in that country.

NordVPN tops our list of the best VPN services due to its combination of safety, speed and reliability. It costs $13 for a single month, but that price drops significantly if you decide to pay a year or two years in advance. And while there isn’t a typical free trial, it does promise a 30-day money-back guarantee if you decide to go in a different direction.

Editors' Recommendations