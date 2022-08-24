Diego Luna’s Cassian rebels in new Andor preview scene

Disney+’s next trip to the Star Wars universe will begin next month when Andor finally makes its debut. Diego Luna is reprising his role as the doomed Rebel operative Cassian Andor in this Rogue One prequel. While fans know how Cassian met his end, this series will shed some light on who he was beforehand, as well as how he became one of the Rebellion’s go-to spies. In a new preview scene from the Andor series premiere, Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael presses Cassian for details about how he infiltrated an Imperial stronghold.

Andor | Official Clip | Disney+

One of the key takeaways here is that Cassian isn’t a Rebel at heart and it takes a significant bribe for Luthen to get the truth out of him. It’s also clear that Cassian’s actions against the Empire come from a place of anger rather than fealty to any cause. He despises the Imperial forces so much that he willingly endangered himself, only to realize that the Empire is so complacent that it had no safeguards to keep someone like him out.

Luthen is one of the main characters on the show, and the previous trailers have revealed that he has significant influence within the Empire. But his Imperial contacts don’t realize that Luthen is putting together a loose alliance of Rebels. Unlike Cassian, Luthen is truly devoted to bringing the Empire down. And his quest may affect Cassian’s worldview as the series goes forward.

Genevieve O’Reilly also reprises her role as Mon Mothma from Rogue One and Revenge of the Sith. She will be joined on the series by Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, Fiona Shaw as Maarva, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21 with the first three episodes of the series. The nine remaining episodes of season 1 will be released weekly thereafter.

Editors' Recommendations