Dish Network urges customers to bug advertisers over CBS blackout

Put the turkey baster down and pick up the phone, because it’s time to call up some local businesses. In an effort to end its stalled negotiations over a carriage agreement and end the CBS blackout, Dish Network is urging people to call companies that advertise on local CBS networks.

On Dish Network’s dishpromise.com website, the United States’ No. 2 satellite operator shows you how your local CBS stations are affected by the dispute, which has left CBS blacked out to Dish subscribers in dozens of states. After inputting your ZIP code, you can scroll down to the Make Your Voice Heard section, where Dish lists all of the local businesses advertising on specific CBS channels.

Dish doesn’t tell you what you should say when you call these businesses. The site only advises is for you to “reach out to local businesses to let them know that you need their help getting CBS to end this dispute.” So, get creative.

The CBS blackout affected cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Boston, Tampa, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh. If you’re a customer in Chicago, Dish wants you to get in touch with businesses like Pizzeria Bebu, and Ahimsa Yoga Studio in order to help get CBS back on your TV.

Besides rallying the TV remote soldiers, the dishpromise.com site offers a glimpse into Dish and CBS’s tense negotiations. On the site, Dish alleges CBS is asking the satellite operator to pay “more than 50 percent higher than what we currently pay to carry this channel.” Dish doesn’t share exactly how much it pays CBS to retransmit its channels, but CBS’s CEO Les Moonves estimated the network charges traditional cable companies $2 per subscriber at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia media conference earlier this year.

Warren Schlicting, Dish’s executive vice president of marketing and programming, recorded a video featured on the site that explains how the company’s carriage dispute with CBS is a microcosm of a larger, fractured relationship between broadcasters and pay-TV providers. “The fees CBS and other broadcasters charge pay-TV providers, like Dish, to carry local channels is up an incredible 1,700 percent. That’s 17 times what it was just a decade ago.”

The dishpromise.com site also has a Ways to Watch section where you can select CBS programming from a drop-down menu in order to find ways to watch it during the Dish blackout. CBS told Deadline “we remain far apart on terms” and stated Dish was “desperate to retain subscribers.” So, it’s safe to assume that if you are a Dish subscriber, your Thanksgiving with be light on CBS.