Everything coming to Disney+ in February 2024

It’s February, which means it’s time to celebrate that phoniest of holidays, Valentine’s Day. Disney+, however, did not get the memo, as their February programming slate has a lack of rom-coms or anything remotely lovey-dovey.

That’s a good thing, as the House of Mouse is giving what the fans want: Marvel heroes in colorful spandex, Star Wars battles, and an intriguing miniseries about two of the 20th century’s most influential leaders. The big highlight is the premiere of The Marvels, which didn’t do too well in theaters last November, but may find new life on steaming.

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in February 2024.

Friday, February 2

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4 Episodes 1 and 2)

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). Genius: MLK/X will explore both men from their formative years, when they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to adulthood as they became the change they wished to see in the world.

Pixar’s Self

A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self-discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, Self is the latest from Pixar’s acclaimed SparkShorts program.

Saturday, February 3

Marvel’s Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as superheroes. However, as Moon Girl’s Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.

Friday, February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold

Wednesday, February 7

The Marvels

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe.

Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

Take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they relate their experiences making this film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever.

Friday, February 9

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3)

Team Spidey returns for a third season to swing in and save the day with their incredible new Web-Spinner suits that allow them to explore exciting new places beyond their friendly neighborhood. Whether it’s underwater, the ice cold arctic, an erupting volcano, or even outer space, Spidey and his Amazing Friends continue to provide positive examples of what it means to be a Super Hero.

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4 Episodes 3 and 4)

The Space Race

Wednesday, February 14

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (New Episodes)

Set during The High Republic era (approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace), Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn the valuable skills needed to become Jedi.

Friday, February 16

Genius: MLK/X (Season 4 Episodes 5 and 6)

Tuesday, February 20

Operation Arctic Cure

Wednesday, February 21

Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3 Premiere Episodes 1-3)

Clone Force 99’s battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.

Wednesday, February 28

Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)

Iwájú (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Walt Disney Animation Studios teams up with Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali for an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. This exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Iwájú: A Day Ahead

Filming across three continents, Iwájú: A Day Ahead shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African comic book company Kugali, who made their dream a reality by creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3, Episode 4 – A Different Approach)

