Everything coming to Disney+ in October 2023

It’s that time to start carving the pumpkins and brushing that sweet tooth. Yes, it’s soon going to be October, otherwise known as “spooky season.” Disney+ will do its best to celebrate all the tricks and treats of Halloween with its new and returning Disney+ shows, original movies, and season finales that are set to stream in October 2023.

Some of October’s highlights include the season 1 finale of Ahsoka, the debut of Loki’s second season, the premiere of the new series Goosebumps, and the streaming debut of this summer’s Haunted Mansion remake.

Below, we’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in October 2023.

Sunday, October 1

Toy Story Funday Football (Livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. ET)

Monday, October 2

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats

Tuesday, October 3

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 2) (Live 5 p.m. to 7:31 p.m. PT)

Dancing with the Stars is the hit series, hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Houg,h in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 8/Season Finale

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Wednesday, October 4

Haunted Mansion

Hailey’s On It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 4 episodes)

Thursday, October 5

Loki (Season 2 premiere available at 6 p.m. PT)

Marvel Studios’ Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Friday, October 6

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Camping Out

Chips Ahoy

Fiddling Around

Inferior Decorator

Old MacDonald Duck

When the Cat’s Away

Wyken, Blyken and Nod

Tuesday, October 10

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 3 (Live 5 p.m. to 7:31 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, October 11

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S2, 7 episodes)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S2, 3 episodes)

The Simpsons (S34, 22 episodes)

Heartland Docs, Dvm (S5, 12 episodes)

4EVER (Premiere – All Episodes Streaming)

4EVER is the acting debut of CNCO’s four members: Christopher Vélez (“Andy”), Richard Camacho (“Ian”), Zabdiel De Jesús (“Ciro”), and Erick Brian Colón (“Darío”), and it tells the story of four talented youngsters who undertake the challenging road toward recognition as a band in Miami’s music scene. The musicians meet by chance during a fight in a restaurant.

Thursday, October 12

Loki (Season 2, Episode 2) Available at 6 p.m. PT)

Friday, October 13

Goosebumps Premiere (Episodes 1-5 streaming)

Goosebumps, the chilling new series inspired by R.L. Stine’s bestselling book series, follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Tuesday, October 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 4) (Live 5 p.m. to 7:31 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, October 18

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

Thursday, October 19

Loki (Season 2, Episode 3 (Available at 6:00 pm PT)

Friday, October 20

Werewolf by Night in Color

Goosebumps Episode 6

Tuesday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 5) (Live 5 p.m. 7:31 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, October 25

Big City Greens (S4, 5 episodes)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S2, 8 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (Shorts) (S3, 7 episodes)

Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari (All Episodes Streaming)

Survival expert Hazen Audel treks through Africa’s Great Rift Valley on an extreme expedition to see rare and magnificent wildlife out in the open.

Thursday, October 26

Loki (Season 2, Episode 4) (Available at 6 p.m. PT)

Friday, October 27

Explorer: Lake of Fire (Special)

Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red Premiere

The Avengers assemble to save New York City, but after an argument between Black Widow and her father, Red Guardian, about his parenting style, he disappears under mysterious circumstances. As the Avengers investigate, they discover that the villainous Collector is kidnapping every character who has the word “red” in their name. Determined to find her father, it’s up to Black Widow now to lead the Avengers in finding the Collector’s lair and freeing the prisoners from his evil clutches.

Goosebumps Episode 7

Tuesday, October 31

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32, Episode 6) (Live 5 p.m. to 7:31 p.m. PT)

