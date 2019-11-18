Get a year of Disney+ on Verizon Wireless Unlimited or Fios Home Internet

Verizon is offering a year of Disney+ on them (then $6.99/mo after) to customers on the unlimited plan or new Fios Home Internet or 5G Home Internet. This deal is available to new and existing wireless customers on Unlimited plans. New Fios broadband or 5G home wireless internet customers can also enjoy this deal. Even Verizon customers who have pre-purchased a Disney+ subscription can take advantage of the one-year offer. The pre-purchased subscription will be paused for one year and then kick back in after the 12-month free period is over.

Disney+ is a streaming service that is regularly priced at $6.99* per month. The service gives you the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. You also get unlimited downloads of any TV show or movie on up to ten devices. You can also stream four different shows on four different compatible devices at once.

Included with Disney+ is a whole library of Disney+ originals — never-before-seen new movies, documentaries, TV shows, and more. Thousands of classic TV shows and films such as all 30 seasons of The Simpsons and The Sound of Music are also available with this service. You can re-watch all four Toy Story movies, watch documentaries on Nat Geo, watch classic movies like Snow White, or record-breaking hits like Avengers: Endgame. As mentioned, Disney+ also features exclusive original content such as a new Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum. One of the best features of Disney+ is that it is entirely ad-free, much like other dominant streaming services. Disney+ is a perfect service for Disney fans and families with children.

It may seem that a Disney only streaming service is not a very broad scope of programming, but Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Television have created everything from action and sci-fi thrillers to animated kid’s movies. There really is a series or movie for everyone on Disney+. And, at $6.99* a month, Disney+ is very affordable when compared to its major competitors. The ability to stream on up to four devices at a time and add up to seven different profiles also sets Disney+ apart from much of its competition.

To be eligible for this deal, you must be subscribed to one of Verizon’s Unlimited plans. This means you must be signed up for Start Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plans. Customers that are signed up for new Fios broadband internet service or 5G home wireless are also eligible for the deal. Verizon offers all sorts of specials on devices for new customers. This means you could get a fantastic deal on a great new device to watch all of the Disney+ programming on. Since Verizon will be the exclusive US wireless carrier partner for Disney+, now is an excellent time to think about switching carrier services.

If you often find yourself searching other streaming services for Disney shows and movies, you will want to consider signing up for Disney+. If you are an existing Verizon customer that meets the qualifications as mentioned above, be sure to sign up for this deal. If you are not a Verizon customer right now but have been thinking about switching carriers, this could be the push that you need to switch to Verizon.

**Get 12 months of Disney+ on Verizon from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 6.1.20); Must be 18 years of age or older. When 12 month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99 per month (plus taxes, where applicable), and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon.

