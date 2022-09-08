 Skip to main content
Disney’s Pinocchio remake just launched — here’s how to watch it at home

Jennifer Allen
By
Pinocchio holds Geppetto's hand in a scene from the 2022 live-action film.

Pinocchio (2022) has just been released onto Disney Plus as part of its Disney+ Day celebrations. A highly anticipated new update to the popular story, if you don’t currently have access to Disney Plus, you won’t have to spend much to be able to watch it. Thanks to Disney+ Day, you can sign up for one’s access to the service for just $2. Let’s take a look at all you need to know.

How to watch Pinocchio (2022) in the U.S.

Pinocchio looks at Jiminy Cricket in a scene fro the 2022 live-action film.

There may no longer be a Disney Plus free trial, but there are some great ways to watch Pinocchio (2022) for less via Disney Plus. For both new and returning subscribers, there’s a special offer right now on one month’s access to Disney Plus. Sign up before September 19 and you pay just $2 for a whole month of Disney Plus. Unlike many other offers, this works even if you were previously a customer and unsubscribed. It’s the cheapest way right now to enjoy all the best movies on Disney Plus along with the best shows on Disney Plus, too.

Another option is to sign up to The Disney Bundle. The package costs $14 per month and gives you access to Disney Plus, ESPN+ and Hulu (ad-supported) so you have access to a fantastic wealth of content, ranging from live sports, and documentaries, to thrilling shows.

Disney Plus isn’t just about offering the best Disney movies like Pinocchio (2022) either. It also has all things Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, as well as shows like The Simpsons and great content from National Geographic. There’s sure to be something for every mood here. Combined with The Disney Bundle, you’re really not going to run out of options with the whole family sure to be delighted.

For now though, if you’re keen to watch Pinocchio (2022) now that it’s finally available, you need to sign up to Disney Plus in some form. If you’re only looking to check out, you can’t go wrong by signing up to it for just one month for only $2. You’ve got until September 19 to sign up for the offer. Alternatively, sign up for The Disney Bundle for $14 per month and enjoy more great shows and movies than you’ll know what to do with.

