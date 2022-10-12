With Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale live for the next two days and several retailers joining in the fun, such as Walmart’s October Rollbacks event — which is basically just a Walmart Prime Day sale in disguise — it leaves many wondering what else is discounted at the moment. There are so many Prime Day deals to shop. What else is there to miss? For example, is there a Disney+ Prime Day deal to take advantage of that allows you to access the awesome library of streaming content at a discount? The answer is unequivocally no, but don’t let that get you down.

The reason why you shouldn’t let it bother you is because the Disney Bundle is already a fantastic deal, and you don’t need an exclusive membership to take advantage of it — like you would with Amazon’s Prime sale. Also, if you’re wondering about a Disney+ free trial, we have the details laid out for you. For all of the information about the Disney+ Bundle and more, keep reading!

What is the Disney+ bundle?

The Disney Bundle offers one of the best values in the entire world of streaming entertainment. Why? Because it includes access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus, all in one low-cost bundle. For , a massive library of content, and a ton of sports media — subscribing to all three separately would cost a lot more. The math works out to about $7 per month, or $60 annually, which is comparably cheaper than its rivals.

If you don’t want ESPN Plus or Hulu, you can save more by instead. Normally, the annual membership costs $80, which is about $16 cheaper than the monthly rolling subscription — if you were to re-up every month — and you could put that extra cash toward Premier Access.

Are there any Prime Day Disney Plus deals?

Just to reiterate, there are no Prime Day Disney+ deals, nor are there any special offers available, at least right now. But the Disney Bundle does provide exceptional value, especially if you love a lot of Disney properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and beyond. Plus, it’s tough to argue with the added access to Hulu and ESPN Plus, all for a low price.

If you have any interest at all in these three services, we highly recommend giving the Disney Bundle a try. You can always cancel later if you decide it’s not for you.

