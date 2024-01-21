 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Don’t miss these 5 movies leaving Max in January you have to watch right now

Blair Marnell
By
Wayne's World Product Placement Scene
Paramount

While 2024 has barely begun, another batch of great movies is already set to leave Max on January 31. It’s the inescapable cycle of streaming, especially since most of these films were on loan from other studios. There will be more titles in February to replace these movies, but there’s no guarantee that the five on our list be back on Max any time soon.

That’s why you should take our picks to heart when reading the following list of five movies leaving Max in January that you have to watch now. This month’s picks are heavy on action and comedy, and our first choice, Birdman, goes to some very interesting places on its own terms.

Recommended Videos

Birdman (2014)

Michael Keaton being followed by a man in a bird costume in a scene from Birdman.
Searchlight Pictures

It’s somewhat ironic that Birdman features Michael Keaton as a faded actor who can’t get away from his former superhero role considering that he went back to Warner Bros. after this movie to play Batman in The Flash and in the canceled Batgirl film.

Related

Riggan Thomson (Keaton) wants to move on to serious roles, but Birdman (Benjamin Kanes) keeps getting in his way. Riggan actually sees his younger self dressed as Birdman following him around while trying to convince him to come back to blockbuster movie roles. It’s a very meta movie, and Keaton is at the top of his game here.

Watch Birdman on Max.

Predator (1987)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Predator.
20th Century Studios

“Get to da choppa!” Predator has had a long run on Max, but its departure is coming soon. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rise to stardom continued when he took the role of Dutch Schaefer, the leader of a group of mercenaries played by Bill Duke, Richard Chaves, Jesse Ventura, Sonny Landham, and Shane Black.

After Dutch suspects that his CIA contact, Al Dillon (Carl Weathers), has misled the team about their mission, Dutch’s group is picked off one by one by a Predator (Kevin Peter Hall), an alien hunter that seems unstoppable. And for perhaps the first time in their lives, Dutch and his team aren’t the hunters — they’re the prey.

Watch Predator on Max.

The Terminator (1984)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.
Orion Pictures

The Terminator is the second Arnold Schwarzenegger movie leaving Max this month, and also the best. Director James Cameron hit a home run when he cast Schwarzenegger as the T-800 Terminator, an android from the future who can pass as human. The Terminator must kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) to prevent her from giving birth to her son, John Connor, humanity’s leader in its darkest hours against the machines that will eventually take over the world.

To save his mother, John has dispatched Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) to follow the Terminator back in time. Getting Sarah to believe him is hard enough for Kyle, but killing the Terminator is next to impossible. It just won’t stop coming, no matter what they throw at it.

Watch The Terminator on Max.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

Rene Russo and Pierce Brosnan in The Thomas Crown Affair.
MGM Distribution Co.

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan headlines this remake of The Thomas Crown Affair as the title character, a billionaire whose passion lies in stealing priceless art from museums. Insurance investigator Catherine Banning (Rene Russo) is wise to Crown’s games, but he plays them so well that she can’t help herself and starts falling in love with him.

Regardless of Catherine’s feelings toward him, Crown realizes that the walls are closing in on him. And the only way out may be to return what he’s stolen, without anyone realizing how he’s done it or why.

Watch The Thomas Crown Affair on Max.

Wayne’s World (1992)

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in Wayne's World.
Paramount

If The Blues Brothers is the best Saturday Night Live spinoff movie, then Wayne’s World is a close second. Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprise their SNL roles as best buds Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, the hosts of their own cable access show. TV producer Benjamin Kane (Rob Lowe) realizes that he can use Wayne’s World to tap into a new audience and buy the rights to the show.

Although Wayne and Garth happily take the money, their elation fades quickly when Benjamin tries to turn them into shills for their sponsor. Benjamin also does his best to steal Cassandra Wong (Tia Carrere) away from Wayne with the promise of a movie career. And it might take Wayne and Garth a few tries to make sure that the movie ends well for both of them.

Watch Wayne’s World on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Don’t miss these 5 movies leaving Max in December you have to watch right now
Kathy Bates in Misery.

There's not much time left in December, and that means Max subscribers only have  a short time to catch some of their favorite movies before they depart at the end of the month. The holidays may be keeping you busy, but if you're a Max subscriber, you really should check out our complete list of what's new on Max and what's leaving, so you have the full picture.

To help you get started, we've shared our picks for the five movies leaving Max in December that you have to watch right now. There's romance and adventure ahead, as well as a terrifying horror film from the mind of Stephen King. And our first pick is one of the best films of the 21st century.
The Artist (2011)

Read more
5 movies leaving Prime Video in December you have to watch
Two men kneeling down with guns in a scene from Django Unchained.

Has this ever happened to you? You're browsing the Amazon Prime Video library and you find a movie that you want to watch. Then you check back later and the movie is gone. Sometimes, Amazon gives ample notice that a movie is expiring so you can plan accordingly. But other times, movies are removed from the streaming service due to licensing issuesd without any forewarning.

The best way around this? Find a good source to keep you updated. Here, we have five movies leaving Prime Video in December to watch before they’re gone. These movies range from thrilling to hilarious and heartwarming. There are some lesser-known titles as well if you’re looking for something new and exciting.
Django Unchained (2012)
DJANGO UNCHAINED - Official International Trailer

Read more
5 cheesy Netflix Christmas movies you need to watch right now
A man and a woman look at each other in Falling for Christmas.

Netflix may have some truly great movies, but the vast majority have made-for-TV quality at best, and the cheese factor is extremely high. All of the made-for-Netflix romances tend to play out in the same way, and many of these "Netflix originals" are so similar that they tend to blend together.

It's not as if Netflix is unaware of this. If you type "cheesy movies" into Netflix's search bar, the results will give you most of their holiday romance films. From there, we narrowed the choices down to the five cheesy Netflix movies that you should watch right now. All of these films are preposterously silly, but they're also enjoyable in their own way. In other words, you'll have fun with them.
Holidate (2020)

Read more