'Rampage' takes its toll on Dwayne Johnson in bloody new on-set photo

The actor has revealed yet another promising glimpse at his latest action flick.
Dwayne Johnson just does not stop. Even though July 4 was a holiday, the actor took the time to promote his upcoming video game-inspired action flick, Rampage. He did so by sharing a new on-set photo on social media, one in which he looks a little worse for wear.
In the photo, posted Tuesday on Johnson’s Instagram account, he sits alongside what seems to be a U.S. military aircraft. It has clearly been a long day for his character, given the dirt all over him and the bloody wound on his head. Yet, battered as he may be, he doesn’t look defeated. Johnson’s caption underscored that; he quoted the Dylan Thomas’ poem “Do not go gentle into that good night.”
Do not go gentle. Honored to put in work on this July 3rd.. the eve of our Independence. Grateful to our entire crew who's droppin' sweat with me today puttin' in long hours. Your hard work will pay off. Do not go gentle into that good night. #OnSet #Rampage #BloodiedAndBattered ????????
Johnson also tied his post into Independence Day and showed his gratitude to the entire crew for putting so much effort into the film. Their task isn’t easy: Video game-inspired movies have often proven to be big letdowns for fans in the past. They hope to buck that trend with Rampage, which takes a classic 1980s arcade game and gives it a plot.
From what Johnson has revealed over the past several months, we know that his character heads an anti-poaching unit in Rwanda and has a close bond with a gorilla. When his primate pal and two other animals are infected with a serum that makes them aggressive and dangerous, a rampage ensues. Naturally, it is up to Johnson’s character to save the day.
The film has a lot of promising elements so far. Not only did Johnson sign on to star in it, the cast includes Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike), Malin Ackerman (Showtime’s Billions), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (AMC’s The Walking Dead), among others. The project also boasts director Brad Peyton, who teamed up with Johnson again after their work on the 2015 box office hit San Andreas.
Johnson has been teasing the movie throughout their time filming. He has been generous with on-set photos, showing off the cast and technology bringing the story to screen. The movie is not due out till 2018, so we are enjoying his updates while we wait.
Nice way to wake ya up and set your adrenal glands on fire. Massive C-17 with the entire back of the plane blown out, 35,000ft in the air and nose diving an inertial trajectory so fast I'm experiencing zero-g. (no g-force). These scenes are intense. Physically and mentally draining.. but at least I smell good and have multiple unattractive intensity veins in my forehead. Pack a lunch, it's gonna be a long day. #PartyInHell #RAMPAGE 4-20-2018
*thigh grab was unplanned, but instinctual since I'm in protect mode. ???? Intense week for me and my partner in survival, @naomieharris. Total destruction and chaos caused by the three gigantic rampaging beasts putting us in constant "fight or flight" mode. Lucky SOB to have such a spectacular actress by my side puttin' in this level of intense emotion daily. If you haven't seen "Moonlight" yet, check it out and you'll see why her powerful performance was nominated for an Oscar. Until then, we'll keep dancing at this party in hell. And we'll see you there. #LetsDance #Rampage 4-20-2018.
Rampaging nights with my partners in crime, Naomie Harris and Jeffery Dean Morgan. The animal loving anti-poacher Ranger from Rwanda, the groundbreaking geneticist from CRISPR and the cowboy himself from the OGA – the "other" government agency. Three gigantic mutated monsters (silverback, crocodile and grey wolf) rampaging across the country. Party in hell. We'll see you there. #OnSet #Rampage 4-20-2018
When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role – facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology. #WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend
Rampage is set to take over theaters on April 20, 2018.