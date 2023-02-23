Everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023

HBO Max has put subscribers through a lot lately, but the streaming service is probably hoping that a long list of new arrivals in March 2023 will smooth things over. There’s a compelling case to be made, too, with new seasons of Succession and Perry Mason on the way, as well as unconventional comedy series Rain Dogs and acclaimed documentary feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The season finale of The Last Of Us will also wrap up the postapocalyptic drama’s first, celebrated story arc.

Read on for the full list of movies and shows coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023, with the new additions we’re most excited about highlighted in bold. (Titles with “HBO” in the listing will be available on both HBO and HBO Max, while those without “HBO” will only be available on HBO Max.)

Everything coming to HBO & HBO Max in March

March 1

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Basic, 2003 (HBO)

Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

Milk, 2008 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

Results, 2015 (HBO)

RocknRolla, 2008 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

The Wife, 2018

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

This is the End, 2013

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

You Got Served, 2004

March 2

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original premiere

Mariachis, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 6

Perry Mason, season 2 premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs, season premiere (HBO)

March 8

Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12

The Last of Us, season finale premiere (HBO)

March 17

Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 2

March 19

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, documentary premiere (HBO)

March 23

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26

Succession, season 4 premiere (HBO)

March 29

Those Who Wish Me Dead

