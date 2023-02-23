 Skip to main content
Everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023

Rick Marshall
By

HBO Max has put subscribers through a lot lately, but the streaming service is probably hoping that a long list of new arrivals in March 2023 will smooth things over. There’s a compelling case to be made, too, with new seasons of Succession and Perry Mason on the way, as well as unconventional comedy series Rain Dogs and acclaimed documentary feature All the Beauty and the Bloodshed. The season finale of The Last Of Us will also wrap up the postapocalyptic drama’s first, celebrated story arc.

Read on for the full list of movies and shows coming to HBO and HBO Max in March 2023, with the new additions we’re most excited about highlighted in bold. (Titles with “HBO” in the listing will be available on both HBO and HBO Max, while those without “HBO” will only be available on HBO Max.)

Everything coming to HBO & HBO Max in March

March 1

  • A Dangerous Method, 2011
  • Basic, 2003 (HBO)
  • Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)
  • Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)
  • Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
  • Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
  • Cobra, 1986 (HBO)
  • Creed, 2015
  • Creed II, 2018
  • Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)
  • Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Expendables, 2010
  • House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
  • I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
  • I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)
  • Iris, 2014 (HBO)
  • Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
  • Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)
  • Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)
  • Milk, 2008 (HBO)
  • My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)
  • Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)
  • Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)
  • Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
  • Results, 2015 (HBO)
  • RocknRolla, 2008 (HBO)
  • Selena, 1997
  • School Life, 2016 (HBO)
  • Sinister, 2012
  • Spawn 1997
  • Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)
  • Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
  • The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
  • The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)
  • The Blue Lagoon, 1980
  • The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)
  • The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Expendables 2, 2012
  • The Expendables 3, 2014
  • The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)
  • The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
  • The Wife, 2018
  • Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
  • This is the End, 2013
  • Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)
  • Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)
  • White God, 2014 (HBO)
  • Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
  • You Got Served, 2004

March 2

  • Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original premiere
  • Mariachis, Max Original season 1 premiere

March 6

  • Perry Mason, season 2 premiere (HBO)
  • Rain Dogs, season premiere (HBO)

March 8

March 12

  • The Last of Us, season finale premiere (HBO)

March 17

  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, season 2

March 19

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, documentary premiere (HBO)

March 23

  • Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26

  • Succession, season 4 premiere (HBO)

March 29

  • Those Who Wish Me Dead

