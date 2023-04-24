 Skip to main content
Everything coming to HBO Max in May 2023

Jason Struss
By

There’s no better cable network or streamer than HBO Max right now. The forthcoming name change aside, HBO Max is still celebrating its winter triumph, The Last of Us. The fourth and final seasons of Succession and Barry are currently in full swing, and a buzzy new limited series, Love & Death, just premiered to critical acclaim.

HBO Max’s May 2023 schedule promises to keep the party going with a bevy of new releases taht include the true crime comedy White House Plumbers with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. In addition, the fan-favorite series The Other Two returns for a third season and the original documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer premieres at the end of the month.

It should be noted that the below list reflects all the movies coming to the service between May and May 22. On May 23, HBO and HBO Max will be called Max and the programming slate will be slightly different. Here’s what coming to HBO Max in May 2023:

May 1:

Absolute Power, 1997 (HBO)
Alpha Dog, 2006 (HBO)
American Honey, 2016 (HBO)
As Tears Go By, 1988
Betrayed, 1988 (HBO)
Black Mass, 2015 (HBO)
Blue Valentine, 2010 (HBO)
Calvary, 2014 (HBO)
Coffee and Cigarettes, 2003
Daddy Day Care, 2003 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Dreamer: Inspired By A True Story, 2005 (HBO)
Eat Pray Love, 2010
The Forbidden Kingdom, 2008 (HBO)
Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
The Hole In The Ground, 2019 (HBO)
Hustle & Flow, 2005 (HBO)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
The Karate Kid, 2010
Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
The Last Castle, 2001 (HBO)
Lord Of Illusions, 1995 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
Lucky You, 2007 (HBO)
Man Of The House, 2005 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2019 (HBO)
Midnight Sun, 2018 (HBO)
Mirror Mirror, 2012 (HBO)
Mirrors, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Paper Moon, 1973 (HBO)
Paranoia, 2013 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
The Rookie, 2002 (HBO)
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
Soapdish, 1991 (HBO)
Some Like It Hot, 1959 (HBO)
Sorority Row, 2009 (HBO)
Step Brothers, 2008
White House Plumbers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Windtalkers, 2002 (HBO)

May 2:

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Batwheels, Season 1E
Run All Night, (HBO)

May 3:

Fifty Shades of Grey, 2015 (HBO) (Unrated Version)

May 4:

The Other Two, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

May 5:

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Season 1

May 8:

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears A Who!, 2008 (HBO)
Legion of Super-Heroes, 2023
The Conjuring, 2013 (HBO)
Two Sides of the Abyss (Die zwei Seiten des Abgrunds), Max Original Premiere

May 11:

Rick and Morty, Season 6

May 14:

We Baby Bears: Little Falling Star, Season 1G

May 15:

I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry, 2007 (HBO)
Land of Gold, 2022
Unbreakable, 2000 (HBO)

May 16:

Angel City, Three-Part Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
Men in Black, 1997
Men in Black II, 2002
Men in Black III, 2012

May 19:

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017
Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001 (HBO)
Parasite, 2019 (HBO)
Spy/Master, Max Original Premiere

May 20:

Love to Love You, Donna Summer, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

May 22:

Kingsman: The Secret Service, 2014 (HBO)
Mid90s, 2018 (HBO)
San Andreas, 2015

