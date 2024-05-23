 Skip to main content
Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in June 2024

By

This past spring was an eventful season for Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max. The debuts of The Sympathizer and the latest season of Hacks made it the go-to destination for quality programming across all genres.

June promises to keep the quality content going with the highly anticipated debut of House of the Dragon‘s second season. Other premieres this month include the dark comedy Problemista with Tilda Swinton and the documentary Ren Faire.

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network.

June 1

50/50 (2011)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

June 2

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire (HBO Original)

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

June 3

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

June 5

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6

Am I OK? (2022)

June 7

Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original)

June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original)

June 16

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

House of The Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original)

June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb (HBO Original)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

June 20

Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. (HBO Original)

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

June 22

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original)

June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

June 25

One South: Portrait Of A Psych Unit (HBO Original)

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

June 27

Breaking New Ground (Max Original)

June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

Problemista (2024) (A24)

June 30

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)

