Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in October 2023

It may be October, but Max is still acting like it’s blockbuster season. While past hits like The Last of Us are still available for consumption, Max is set to welcome a few fan-favorite films, as well as the streaming debut of one of summer’s standout hits.

Max’s October 2023 schedule includes the returns of The Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death for their second seasons. In addition, the cult DC comics superhero show Doom Patrol emerges from its slumber with its final batch of episodes. Finally, this month marks the home premiere of the Jason Statham action movie Meg 2: The Trench. Max in October is the place for you if you like all kinds of content.

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network.

October 1

3 Godfathers (1948)

The Adventures of Pinocchio (1996)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

The Amazing Panda Adventure (1995)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Answer Man (2009)

Anthropoid (2016)

Appaloosa (2008)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Be Cool (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Beetlejuice (1988)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Blindspotting (2018)

Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012)

Cesar Chavez (2014)

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Control Room (2004)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Daphne & Velma (2018)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks, Season 1 (ID)

Father Figures (2017)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Five Heartbeats (1991)

Flashdance (1983)

FLCL: Shoegaze, Season 5

Flight (2012)

Focus (2015)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

French Connection II (1975)

The French Connection (1971)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Furious 7 (2015)

Get Shorty (1995)

Gloria Bell (2019)

The Golden Child (1986)

The Grey (2011)

Hackers (1995)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

House of Sand and Fog (2004)

The House (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

In the Kitchen with Abner and Amanda, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

Just Wright (2010)

Kate & Leopold (2001)

The Last Stand (2013)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (1990)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Letter (1940)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

The Lost Boys (1987)

Love Jones (1997)

Meet Dave (2008)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023) *Starting 9/29

Men at Work (1990)

The Mod Squad (1999)

The Mummy (1959)

The Neverending Story (1984)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Oracle (2023)

Out of the Past (1947)

Paper Towns (2015)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pootie Tang (2001)

The Pyramid (2014)

Ranch to Table, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring (HBO)

Rock of Ages (2012)

Roger & Me (1989)

Running Scared (2006)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Skin (2019)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Son of the Mask (2005)

Soylent Green (1973)

Spartan (2004)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Speedway (1968)

Spinout (1966)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Teen Spirit (2019)

Teen Titans Go!: Welcome To Halloween, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1993)

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale (2007)

Tom and Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers (2014)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Upgrade (2018)

Valerie’s Home Cooking Season 14 (Food Network)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Weekend (2019)

What’s Up, Doc? (1972)

The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Season 10 (The CW)

Whose Streets? (2017)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

October 3

Hostage 911, Season 1 (ID)

October 4

Bering Sea Gold, Season 11B (Discovery Channel)

Ghost Adventures: Devil Island, Special (Discovery Channel)

Mysteries of the Abandoned: Hidden America, Season 2 (Science Channel)

October 5

BattleBots, Season 7B (Discovery Channel)

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween (Max Original)

Our Flag Means Death, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 6

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before The 90 Days, Season 6 (TLC)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time: Haunted Garage (Cartoon Network)

Deane’s Dynasty (Max Original)

HGTV Urban Oasis Special (HGTV)

October 7

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

Makeover by Monday, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Ready to Love, Season 3C (OWN)

October 8

90 Day Fiancé, Season 10 (TLC)

Last Stop Larrimah (2023) (HBO)

Teen Titans Go!: Haunted Tank, Season 8 (Cartoon Network)

October 9

The Matthew Shepard Story: An American Hate Crime (ID)

October 10

No Accident (2023) (HBO)

Street Outlaws vs. The World (Discovery Channel)

October 11

Crimefeed (ID)

Ghost Adventures, Season 20C (Discovery Channel)

October 12

Doom Patrol, Season 4 (Max Original)

Frankelda’s Book of Spooks (Max Original)

October 14

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out, Season 5 (Food Network)

October 15

Naked and Afraid, Season 9C (Discovery Channel)

October 16

Wardens of the North (Animal Planet)

October 18

Good Bones, Season 8 (HGTV)

October 19

Candy Cruz (Max Original)

Peter & the Wolf (2023) (Max Original)

Teenage Kiss: The Future Is Dead (Max Original)

October 20

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Cabin Chronicles: Renovation (Magnolia Network)

Cuquin

First Time Fixer, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

October 22

aka MR. CHOW (2023) (HBO)

October 23

30 Coins, Season 2 (HBO)

Justice League: Warworld (2023)

October 24

Restoration Road With Clint Harp, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Silent House (2012)

Supermarket Stakeout, Season 5 (Food Network)

October 25

Bargain Mansions, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Strange Evidence, Season 7 (Science Channel)

The Murder Tapes, Season 6A (ID)

October 26

The Haunted Museum, Season 2 (Travel Channel)

October 27

A Time to Kill, Season 4A (ID)

Diary of an Old Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Adult Swim Smalls, Season 5 (Adult Swim)

October 28

Mecha Builders (Cartoon Network)

October 29

The Gilded Age, Season 2 (HBO)

