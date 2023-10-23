Everything leaving Max (formerly HBO Max) in November 2023

It Begins with Season 1, Full Episode 1 | A Discovery of Witches

Everything ends. No, I’m not having an existential crisis; I’m looking at Max‘s lineup in November! While it’s true that the streamer will be adding lots of new shows and movies, it will also be saying goodbye to quite a few films and series in November.

Probably the most significant things leaving Max this month are the AMC+ shows A Discovery of Witches, Dark Winds, Killing Eve, Interview with the Vampire, Ride with Norman Reedus, Fear the Walking Dead, and Gangs of London. This isn’t surprising as they were on a three-month loan from the rival streamer. Other movies leaving the service include the underrated horror sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 4, the steamy 1994 thriller Disclosure, and the classic suburban nightmare film Poltergeist. Check out the list below and try to watch some of these gems before they leave Max for good (or at least a long while).

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network/streamer.

November 1

Dark Winds (AMC+)

A Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

November 2

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

November 6

The Host (2013)

November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (2018) (HBO Original)

November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

November 14

TSUKIMICHI – Moonlit Fantasy

November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

November 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Comedy Knockout

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Middle

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

