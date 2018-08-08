Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Star Trek icon George Takei talks social media, diversity, and ‘Discovery’

Rick Marshall
By
george takei star trek interview 1 getty

Veteran actor, activist, and internet icon George Takei is no stranger to challenging the status quo, whether in his career-launching role as Hikaru Sulu in the Star Trek franchise or his modern evolution to social media celebrity.

As an outspoken human-rights advocate both within the U.S. and abroad, Takei has earned considerable acclaim, but his latest endeavor takes a considerably more humorous approach to activism. The actor has helped launch House of Cats, an app that uses augmented-reality elements to let users interact with and manipulate “Trumpy Cat,” a feline parody of the U.S. President loaded with some of his most famous (or perhaps infamous) quotes.

In an interview with Digital Trends, Takei weighed in on everything from his latest project to the culture of Hollywood, the evolution of Star Trek (including the success of Star Trek: Discovery), and using social media to forge a common bond with millions.

george takei star trek interview sulu 01
George Takei as Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu

Digital Trends: You’ve managed to make a pretty successful transition from Star Trek and TV celebrity to an internet celebrity and influencer. What shaped your approach to the internet and social media? Did you discover how to navigate these waters on your own, or did you have any sort of mentors or examples you followed to connect so well with the next generation?

George Takei: I took the approach that social media should be more about what the fans want to talk about rather than just me. I never wanted to post things like my workout routines or what I had for breakfast. It’s really not that interesting. But with the rise of social media, we have an opportunity to discuss together, laugh together and take action together. And I kept in mind that diversity of backgrounds and experiences made a community stronger. My own mentor here was Gene Roddenberry, who used to say that Star Trek was about exploring infinite diversity in infinite combinations. And so I like to welcome all folks to the table to talk, so long as they act civilly and intelligently, and have in mind our common good.

Science-fiction has typically been a great genre for exploring politics and culture and the way society can change for better or worse down the road. Are you an avid sci-fi fan? What are you watching these days? Are there sci-fi shows you’ve seen that exemplify that spirit?

I am watching the new Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All-Access. That is a powerful show with a powerful message of inclusion. For the first time, there are principal characters who are LGBT, and the leads are women of color. What a wonderful and refreshing thing. And so I remain a Star Trek fan, and will always be one.

Star Trek did lead the way, and, as I mentioned, the franchise continues to be on that leading edge of diversity of character and in casting.

Star Trek has always been regarded as being ahead of the curve when it comes to diversity, and there’s a lot of dialogue happening now about diversity in Hollywood. As someone who was in that original Star Trek cast, from your perspective, how far has Hollywood come since those days, and how far does it still have to go?

Star Trek did lead the way, and, as I mentioned, the franchise continues to be on that leading edge of diversity of character and in casting. But Hollywood still has far to go. Even today, roles that were written in novels and comic books to be Asian characters are being portrayed instead by white actors. We need to move past that. Producers need to take chances with leads who are not white. Otherwise, the cycle is self-defeating and self-perpetuating.

george takei star trek interview discovery press1

Back in 2016, you criticized the decision to make John Cho’s version of Sulu gay in the rebooted movie series and suggested that it had twisted Gene Roddenberry’s vision for the character you played. We’re a few more movies into that rebooted series now and a lot has happened in the Star Trek franchise and Hollywood since that time. Do you still feel the same way?

I always felt the 50th anniversary of Gene Roddenberry should be marked by honoring Gene’s vision for the characters, which in that case meant keeping Sulu straight. They decided to make him gay anyway, and there was a lot of chatter about that decision, but in the end, the “gay” moment was but a single shot of Sulu returning, greeted by a man and what appeared to be his daughter. There was little by way of affection in the scene. The man could have been his brother. So this all seems to have been a big nothing burger.

Apart from its content, Star Trek: Discovery has been a standout series in the sci-fi genre for being hosted exclusively on CBS’ All Access streaming service. As someone who’s made great use of emerging technology, are you surprised the show (and with it, the streaming service) has been able to succeed in CBS’ “walled garden?”

Not at all. People are willing to pay extra for great content as many of the streaming services have demonstrated. The advent of the platforms had threatened many makers of content with a great watering down, as content appeared for a while to be both cheap and plentiful, but there is always a flight to quality in the end.

star trek openly gay character sulu john cho crew
Star Trek Paramount Pictures

At a time when many people in Hollywood are trying to walk a fine line politically and avoid trouble, you’re jumping right into the fray by adding your name to House of Cats like this. Why is that?

I have seen darker times than what we are seeing now, and I know from experience that the answer is not to shy away from, but rather to confront, the troubles we now face. I’ve dedicated my life to helping ensure that things like internments camps never get built in America again, but here we are in 2018, and again have camps — this time for immigrant children separated from their parents. So the fears are real, and our work is cut out for us. But I do not despair because I know that Americans are fundamentally good people. We sometimes make terrible mistakes, but we also know how to learn from those. And so I am hopeful.

Would you ever consider coming back to TV and/or the Star Trek universe in some form, if asked? Have you ever been approached by producers of any of the latest series or movie franchises for an appearance?

I am ready and willing to helm the Excelsior as Captain Sulu whenever they might need me. And in fact, I have a few irons in the fire with television as well. But you’ll have to follow me on social media to find out more when we make those announcements.

More information about the House of Cats app is available at HouseOfCats.com.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Movies & TV

Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars series gets one of TV’s biggest budgets

Jon Favreau's live-action, untitled Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service will have a budget of approximately $100 million, making it one of the most expensive television shows ever made.
Posted By Rick Marshall
shielding your eyes from the glaring lights of star trek into darkness 002
Movies & TV

Make it so! Sir Patrick Stewart to return to the role of Jean-Luc Picard

The Star Trek franchise will always live long and prosper. After signing screenwriter Alex Kurtzman to a five-year deal, CBS revealed that it's currently developing four stand-alone series set in the Trek universe.
Posted By Nick Hastings
star wars episode ix
Movies & TV

JJ Abrams starts production on 'Star Wars: Episode IX' with his first tweet

Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing back Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams to direct and co-write Star Wars: Episode IX, so here's everything we know about the movie before it premieres in December 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
The new 'Terminator' movie: Everything we know so far
Movies & TV

Terminator sequel's leading ladies debut in film's first official photo

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream her featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Americans’ season 6, ‘Her’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The final season of The Americans, the gorgeous sci-fi film Her, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Venom,’ ‘Inventing Tomorrow,’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best of the best each week. On tap this week: The trailers for Sony's Venom movie and Moonlight director Barry Jenkins' new film.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to use Movies Anywhere
Movies & TV

Microsoft is the latest company to join the Movies Anywhere service

Movies Anywhere lets you watch movies purchased from different services all in one place, and it just got even better with the addition of Microsoft, which joins Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and FandangoNow.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Mission Impossible fallout review
Movies & TV

Oh, bother! ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ beats Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’

Mission: Impossible - Fallout' gave star Tom Cruise one of the biggest premieres of his career, and followed it with a second weekend win, beating Disney's Christopher Robin and R-rated comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.
Posted By Rick Marshall
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Home Theater

Looking to rip a Blu-Ray or DVR to your hard drive? Our guide makes it easy

Saddled with a massive collection of movies on Blu-Ray or DVD that you'd like to get on to your computer? Here's how to rip them to your hard drive or media server, so you can enjoy your movies without ever leaving your couch.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Quentin Tarantino Manson film
Movies & TV

Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate in new 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' photo

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, uses the infamous 1969 Manson murders as a backdrop to tell a story set in bohemian Los Angeles. Here's everything we know so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
an education official trailer poster for 5802269829001
Movies & TV

Just in time for that summer fling, here are the best romance films on Netflix

Looking for a story about love and lust? We've rounded up the best romantic films currently on Netflix, whether you're looking for an offbeat rom-com from Down Under or a film about a guy who is trying to be more than "just friends."
Posted By Kailla Coomes
the twilight zone series
Movies & TV

CBS reveals more details about Jordan Peele’s ‘Twilight Zone’ series

Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele is developing a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access, and production is expected to begin soon on the show.
Posted By Rick Marshall
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Movies & TV

These are the best comedies on Netflix right now, and that's no joke

Looking for a laugh? Lucky for you, Netflix offers an assortment of comedies, each designed to elicit laughs in one way or another. Here are our current favorites, from Happy Gilmore to Moonrise Kingdom.
Posted By Kailla Coomes