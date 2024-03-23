 Skip to main content
Gonzaga vs Kansas live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Two perennial national championship contenders meet in a rare Round of 32 matchup on Saturday, as fourth-seeded Kansas takes on fifth-seeded Gonzaga. The Zags are attempting to make it to the Sweet 16 for the ninth consecutive tournament, while the Jayhawks are just trying to get back there after last year’s upset loss in this round.

The game will tip at 3:15 p.m. ET. It will be televised on CBS, but if you want to watch a live stream, there are a bunch of different ways you can watch March Madness online for free.

Is There a Free Gonzaga vs Kansas Live Stream?

With the game being televised on CBS, there’s no shortage of ways to watch free live stream.

The first two, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, are your best options if you want to watch all of the Round of 32 games today and tomorrow. Both live-TV streaming services include CBS (live in most markets), TNT, TBS and truTV–those are the four channels that will broadcast every game of the tournament–and come with a five-day free trial.

The cheapest way to watch all of the CBS games is via Paramount+. The “with SHOWTIME” option includes a live stream of your local CBS channel and costs just $12 per month after your seven-day free trial. That’s all you’ll need if you just want to watch Gonzaga vs Kansas, but if you want to watch more of the Big Dance, Max is just $10 per month (no free trial) and includes all the TNT, TBS and truTV games. As such, getting both Paramount+ and Max is the least expensive way to watch every game of the tournament.

You can also get CBS (live in most markets) with a seven-day trial of Fubo. Unfortunately, TBS, TNT and truTV aren’t included, but if you just want to watch this game for free, then Fubo is a perfectly fine option.

Finally, every game of the tournament will stream live on the NCAA’s official March Madness Live app or website. It will eventually require you to sign in with a cable provider, but you can actually watch for three yours before you need to do that. That should be enough to cover this whole game.

How to Watch the Gonzaga vs Kansas Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) hides your IP address and connects you to a server in a country of your choosing (in this case, the US), thus allowing to sidestep any location-blocks and stream content that is normally restricted to said country. That’s what you’ll need if you want to watch access of those streaming services from outside of the United States.

NordVPN is our choice for the best VPN service right now. It’s reliable, fast and has thousands of available servers. Though it doesn’t have a free trial, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can still try it out risk-free.

