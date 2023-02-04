Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Music’s biggest night heads to Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammys. The world’s top musical artists will converge under one roof to celebrate the best songs, recordings, and compositions. The Recording Academy will bestow coveted awards on the broadcast, such as Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

Unlike most awards show that center around the actual prizes, the Grammys focus on live performances from some of the most popular artists in the world. Some of artists scheduled to perform include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, and Lizzo.

When are the 2023 Grammys?

The 2023 Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 5. The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Where to watch the 2023 Grammys

You can watch the 2023 Grammys on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Comedian Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the third straight year. Viewers can watch the Grammys on their television or through a device with internet access on . Log in with your cable provider for access.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on February 5. Visit live.Grammy.com to watch the live stream and view behind-the-scenes content. Red carpet interviews and special performances will also be available to view on the site.

Where to stream the 2023 Grammys

The 2023 Grammys will be available to stream through the CBS app and Paramount+. Access the CBS app in the app store on your smartphone or tablet or through a connected television device. For Paramount+, there are two plans: Essential and Premium. The Essential Plan (with limited ads) is $5 per month or $50 per year. The Premium Plan (ad-free) is $10 per month or $100 per year.

If you do not have a cable provider, the Grammys can be accessed on subscription live TV services such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package.

Meet the nominees and performers

Beyoncé leads this year’s field of nominees with nine nominations. With her 28 Grammys, Beyoncé is tied with Quincy Jones for the second-most wins of all-time behind European composer Georg Solti. However, Beyoncé is searching for her first win in the Album of the Year category with Renaissance.

Kendrick Lamar sits right behind Beyoncé with eight nominations, followed by Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, Randy Merrill, Harry Styles, and The-Dream are all tied with six nominations.

The Grammys will welcome some of the biggest stars to the stage, including Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Blige, Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

