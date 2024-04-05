 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like free movies? Then watch these 3 great films this weekend (April 5-7)

Jason Struss
By
Three people stare at a computer in Copycat.
Warner Bros.

It’s now April and you’ve probably already seen blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in movie theaters. Even if you haven’t, chances are you have no interest to in this month or anytime soon. So what else is there to watch?

There’s always streaming, but who wants to pay those ever-increasing subscription prices for Netflix, Hulu, and the rest? If you want to watch something good and free, don’t worry, Digital Trends has compiled a short list of three free movies you can stream this weekend. Thanks to ad-supported streamers like Tubi and YouTube, you can watch quality movies without paying a dime. The occasional ad break is worth it, especially for the films below.

Recommended Videos

Red Lights (2012)

A woman looks at a man in Red Lights.
Warner Bros.

The great thing about winning an Oscar is that it brings attention to both the movie you won it for and past films that may have been overlooked. That’s especially true for Oppenheimer actor Cillian Murphy, who has a resume full of movies that were neglected upon release but deserve another look in 2024. One such film is Red Lights, a 2012 supernatural thriller with an impressive cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Robert De Niro, Toby Jones, and Elizabeth Olsen.

Related

Murphy stars as Tom Buckley, a physicist who teams with Weaver’s psychologist to investigate supernatural cases. (Think of them as a classier, more chaste version of The X-Files‘ Mulder and Scully.) When famous and controversial psychic Simon Silver (De Niro) re-emerges after years away from the limelight, the duo, along with Olsen’s plucky student Sally Owen, decide to investigate. Unsurprisingly, strange incidents start to occur, and as objects move by themselves and people start to die, Tom becomes obsessed that Simon is the reason behind the strange phenomena. Red Lights is hokey fun with a bad ending, but you can forgive its flaws because of its talented cast and convincing, moody atmosphere.

Red Lights is streaming for free on Pluto TV.

Copycat (1995)

Three people sit on couches in Copycat.
Warner Bros.

Sigourney Weaver pops up again in Copycat, a 1995 serial killer thriller that still doesn’t get enough love nearly 30 years after it was released. Weaver stars as Dr. Helen Hudson, a famous criminal psychologist who has developed agoraphobia since a serial killer attacked her years ago. Noticing a pattern in a series of recent murders in San Francisco, she reluctantly teams up with two detectives, M.J. Monahan (Holly Hunter) and Rueben Goetz (Dermot Mulroney), to stop the serial killer from killing again.

What elevates Copycat from the countless others in this overcrowded genre is due to a number of factors: the slick direction by Jon Amiel; the crisp cinematography by László Kovács, which really gives you a sense of the SF Bay Area setting before Big Tech took it over; the creepy, urgent score by Christopher Young; and most importantly, the fantastic lead performances by Weaver and Hunter, whose characters can’t stand each other but must work together in order to save others (and themselves). It’s rare that this genre makes room for a great female character who isn’t a helpless victim, and Copycat gives you two for the price of one.

Copycat is streaming for free on Tubi.

The Imitation Game (2014)

Benedict Cumberbatch in The Imitation Game.
The Weinstein Company

The success of Oppenheimer ignited a brief wave of interest in WWII-era biopics, and one of the better ones is The Imitation Game. Directed by Morten Tyldum, the film features Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing, a real-life British mathematician and computer scientist recruited to work for the British government in 1939. Because of his interest in cryptography, Turing and a team of cryptanalysts must decipher the Enigma machine, a cipher device used by the Nazis to send secret messages about planned military campaigns. What’s at stake? Only the fate of the democratic world.

The Imitation Game isn’t as dynamic as Oppenheimer, but it creates a compelling portrait of a man trying to unlock the secrets of an entire nation while struggling to hide his own. A large amount of credit should go to Cumberbatch and co-star Keira Knightley, both of whom breathe life and humor into their portrayals. It’s not a surprise both were nominated for Oscars in 2015 for their work.

Stream The Imitation Game for free on YouTube.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Stop! Watch these Netflix movies before March 2024 ends
Robert Pattinson in The Batman.

One of the blessings of streaming services like Netflix is that, in addition to their libraries of original titles, they also have titles that come and go on a regular basis. While the introduction of new titles is always nice, the downside is that titles usually leave the service when new ones join.

As March turns into April, we're going to lose some genuinely great movies on Netflix. While you still have time, though, you should check these three very different movies out.
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore (1974)
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore - Original Theatrical Trailer

Read more
Like the hit Netflix true crime series The Program? Then watch these 3 shows now
A group of teenagers on their knees in 'The Program.'

There are plenty of great Netflix shows about basically whatever it might be that you want to watch. Among the many things that Netflix is great at is true crime docuseries, which it has released steadily since its earliest days as a streamer.

One of those recent documentaries is The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping, which tells the story of one woman who decides to expose the seedy underbelly behind the "troubled teen" industry. The documentary is riveting from beginning to end, but if you've already finished it, we've found three other docuseries that might be great follow-ups. Not all of these docs are the easiest to watch, but if you want something thrilling, these will fit the bill.
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (2023)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence | February 9 | Hulu

Read more
3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in April
Two teen males read a glowing book in Dead Boy Detectives.

It's not a surprise to find out that Netflix has been dominating in 2024. From hit shows like The Gentlemen with Theo James to popular movies like Damsel with Millie Bobby Brown, the streamer has put out an impressive lineup of original programming that crosses almost every genre and boasts popular stars, both young and old.

While its April programming schedule will have comparatively fewer titles than in the last few months, Netflix still has an intriguing selection that is sure to interest anyone with a taste for adventure and mystery. There's another adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, a French thriller set in a snowy mountain range, and a comic book adaptation from the fanciful mind of Neil Gaiman.
Ripley (April 4)

Read more