3 great free movies to stream this weekend (January 17-19)

By
Tom Cruise sits in a chair in Top Gun.
Paramount Pictures

Gerard Butler and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera shot right to the box office last weekend. The heist film starring Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. gave Lionsgate a $15.5 million opening, the studio’s first No. 1 since 2023. The victory should be short-lived, with Wolf Man expected to pull in at least $20 million for the holiday weekend.

If you decide to stay home this weekend, there is no need to spend any money to watch a movie. Sign up for a FAST service at no cost and enjoy an excellent selection of blockbusters, comedies, dramas, rom-coms, and more. Our three recommendations include a Nora Ephron rom-com, a Tom Cruise classic, and a 1990s action staple.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan in You've Got Mail.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are easy first-round selections in the draft of actors you’d want in a rom-com. The duo turned the Empire State Building into the most romantic place for a meeting in Sleepless in Seattle. Five years later, Hanks and Ryan returned to New York City in You’ve Got Mail.

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) runs a struggling independent bookstore on the Upper West Side. Joe Fox (Hanks) is a harsh publisher running a chain bookstore across the street. Unbeknownst to either party, Kathleen and Joe have been exchanging messages in a chatroom via anonymous usernames. When one of their identities is revealed, can they put aside their rivalry and remain friends?

Stream You’ve Got Mail for free on Tubi.

Top Gun (1985)

Tom Cruise has a need for speed in Top Gun. Cruise is Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a hotshot naval aviator invited to train at the United States Navy’s Fighter Weapons School, a.k.a. Top Gun, in San Diego, California. Maverick is one of the best pilots in his class, but his cockiness rubs his classmates the wrong way, especially Tom “Iceman” Kazansky (Val Kilmer).

Nevertheless, Maverick continues to excel in the air and stands a good chance of winning the Top Gun Trophy, awarded to the No. 1 pilot. Air supremacy is not the only thing Maverick wants. Once he sees his gorgeous flight instructor (Kelly McGillis), it’s a wrap for Maverick, who will do anything to win her love. 

Stream Top Gun for free on Pluto TV.

Point Break (1991)

Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze in Point Break.
20th Century Studios

Few 1990s action movies are better than Point Break, Kathryn Bigelow’s action thriller about a cop behind enemy lines. Rookie FBI agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) partners with veteran agent Angelo Pappas (Gary Busey) to investigate a series of bank robberies by a group of four men wearing masks of ex-Presidents.

The duo theorizes that these criminals are surfers and heads to the beach to find their guys. Utah goes undercover as a surfer to find more information and stumbles upon Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), a free-spirited surfer and adrenaline junkie. Bodhi takes Utah under his wing and forms a genuine connection. However, Utah’s relationship with Bodhi compromises the mission. When push comes to shove, will Utah choose duty or friendship?

Stream Point Break for free on Tubi.

