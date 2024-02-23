 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great free movies to stream this weekend (February 23-25)

Jason Struss
By
A man puts a bolt gun to another man's head in No Country for Old Men.
20th Century Fox

If you haven’t heard, Dune: Part Two is coming out. The sci-fi film is sure to be a spectacle, and deserves to be seen on premium screens like IMAX. But doing that can be quite costly, and if you factor in gas and refreshments, that’s already a lot of money devoted to one feature that’s still weeks away.

A good way to save money this weekend, yet still watch some good movies, is to stream them for free. Several platforms like Amazon Freevee, Tubi, and YouTube offer movies for no monetary charge. All you need to do is watch a few ads here and there, and that’s it. The three movies we’ve selected this weekend are definitely worth it.

Recommended Videos

No Country for Old Men (2007)

best movies on Netflix No Country for Old Men
No Country for Old Men Miramax

More often than not, the Academy Awards frequently honor the wrong film when they hand out their Best Picture statuette. In 2007, voters got it right when they selected No Country for Old Men as their best film of the year. The Coen Brothers’ action-thriller is the rare movie that earned highly favorable critical and commercial consensus, and along the way, produced one of the most iconic villains to grace the silver screen.

Related

That villain is one Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem in an oscar-winning performance), a hit man with an air-powered bolt gun who is in hot pursuit of Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who stumbles upon a bag of drug money and decides to take it and run. Bad idea, as Anton is as relentless as the T-1000 and will kill anyone, depending on a toss of a coin, who gets in his way. No Country for Old Men works well as an action movie, yes, but it’s also a great meditation on greed and masculinity. Plus, it has one of the most haunting endings in modern movie history.

No Country for Old Men is streaming for free on YouTube.

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Pennywise stands and points in Stephen King's It.
ABC

The late 2010s saw a two-part feature film adaptations of Stephen King’s horror novel It, but as good those films were, they still couldn’t equal the power and horror of the 1990 miniseries, which was originally shown on ABC in November, 1990. Unlike the movies, the miniseries didn’t separate the story into the past and the present, and instead remained faithful to the novel’s narrative of cutting back and forth between the children of Derry, Maine, as they confront an ancient evil and the grown versions of those kids who must battle that evil again.

Pretty much everyone knows the story by now: a group of outcast preteens band together to take down Pennywise the Dancing Clown, and are brought back together again decades later to face their childhood traumas and kill their enemy once and for all. Clue actor Tim Curry created one of the most memorably creepy villains with his take on Pennywise, who is goofy, funny, and completely terrifying.

Stephen King’s It is streaming for free on Tubi.

Old (2021)

A family hugs each other in Old.
Universal

M. Night Shyamalan’s movies usually play better with time; what is initially perceived as just “OK” becomes better with some perspective. One such movie is Old, which came out in 2021 to mostly polite reviews, but is quickly earning a reputation as one of the most underrated thrillers of the last five years.

Old‘s premise is deceptively simple: vacationers stumble upon an isolated tropical beach and decide to enjoy the cool blue waves and warm sand. It quickly becomes apparent that something is seriously wrong; everyone seems to be aging, and fast, until they die. This being Shyamalan, it’s not quite as simple as that, and yes, there’s a climactic twist that borders on the absurd, but it all works, and Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps are terrific as the lead parents.

Old is streaming for free on Amazon Freevee.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 great Amazon Prime Video movies you need to watch on Valentine’s Day
Two people stand in the cold in The Other Zoey.

The Other Zoey | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Valentine's Day is here and it's usually the time for couples to act obnoxiously in public by showcasing their love for one another. A great way to avoid that public spectacle while still celebrating the holiday is to stay in and watch a movie or two.

Read more
Like Amazon Prime Video’s hit movie Upgraded? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms now
Archie Renaux and Camila Mendes in Upgraded.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video released a new original rom-com called Upgraded, which features Riverdale's Camila Mendes as Ana, a young intern who is working for a demanding boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei). After getting bumped to first class during a trip to London, Ana is mistaken for her Claire by a handsome young stranger, William (Archie Renaux), who quickly falls for her. There have been plenty of romantic comedies that started off with mistaken identity moments like that, but Upgraded has the distinction of debuting near the top of the most popular movies on Prime Video.

If you like Amazon Prime Video's Upgraded, check out our picks for the three great rom-coms you should watch next. The selections include another recent film on Prime Video, a classic romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock, and a wild movie that borders on being an action comedy as well.
The Other Zoey (2023)

Read more
3 great free movies to watch on Valentine’s Day
A man performs on stage with a woman in The Illusionist.

? THE ILLUSSIONIST (2006) | Full Movie Trailer in HD | 1080p

An old saying claims, "the best things in life are free." That usually doesn't include love. Love is expensive, especially around Valentine's Day, which usually involves spending lots of money on lavish dinners, expensive flowers, and rich candy.

Read more