Don’t let these 3 December 2024 hidden streaming movie gems fly under your radar

The holiday season is here, and most people will be full of Christmas cheer. There isn’t a shortage of great Christmas content, from movies to TV shows, music, and even podcasts. However, those who aren’t afraid to step outside their comfort zone and try new movies will surely find the time to discover new and unseen gems hidden deep within their streaming services.

Underappreciated movies come in all shapes and sizes, from Christmas movies that might’ve flown under the radar at the time of their release to sentimental dramas perfect for a good cry. So, take this holiday season as an excuse to watch these great and sadly underrated movies, which will make any holiday season much more enjoyable.

Last Christmas (2019)

“Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.” Those are the opening lyrics of George Michael’s beloved Christmas hit Last Christmas, and the 2019 movie Last Christmas takes them a bit too literally. Four-time Emmy nominee Emilia Clarke plays Katarina “Kate” Andrich, a young and frustrated woman working at a year-round Christmas store whose life changes for the better when she meets and falls for a charming but mysterious man (Henry Golding).

Last Christmas is a bit of an odd movie; it’s romantic, quirky, and unassuming before suddenly turning quite bleak. Yet, Clarke and Golding are so good in their roles and have such sweet chemistry that it’s impossible not to fall for the film’s spell. Scene-stealing supporting performances from Oscar winners Emma Thompson and Wicked‘s Michelle Yeoh make Last Christmas even more effective. It’s a shame the film hasn’t picked up more steam since its release because it has everything to be a modern Christmas must-see; perhaps with more time, it can.

Last Christmas is available to stream on Max.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017)

Surprisingly, the horror genre goes quite well with the Christmas season — iconic movies like Black Christmas and cult classics like Krampus prove it. 2017’s Anna and the Apocalypse is another great example and a criminally underrated one at that. The film stars an ensemble of unknown performers led by Ella Hunt, who plays the titular character. The plot sees her and her friends deal with a zombie apocalypse in the little Scottish town of Little Haven during the holiday season.

In case I didn’t mention it, Anna and the Apocalypse is a musical! The film feels so refreshing in both the zombie and holiday genres and benefits from a cast of youthful and undiscovered talent that makes the most of their experience belting holiday tunes while escaping from flesh-eating zombies. Those looking for a kick in their holiday content should absolutely watch this energetic musical. Even those who hate Christmas movies will appreciate how subversive yet enjoyable Anna and the Apocalypse is.

Anna and the Apocalypse is available to stream on Tubi.

Remember the Night (1940)

Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray starred in one of the most iconic movies of the 1940s, the seminal film noir Double Indemnity. However, four years before they were committing murder and insurance fraud, the duo worked together for the first time in the delightful Christmas comedy Remember the Night. The plot centers on Lee Leander (Stanwyck), a woman who is arrested for stealing a bracelet just before Christmas Eve. The DA assigned to prosecute her, Jack Sargent (MacMurray), postpones the trial until after the holidays to avoid sentimentality from the jury but feels guilty about forcing her to spend Christmas in jail. The two end up spending it together, which leads to blossoming feelings between the two.

Remember the Night is as cheesy as you would expect from a plot like that… until it’s not. Without any spoilers, let’s just say it’s a story about how love happens unexpectedly and intensely and whether it can truly weather any storm. Stanwyck is delightful as always, and MacMurray is surprisingly gentle as a leading romantic man, making this movie a must-watch of the holiday season.

Remember the Night is available to stream on Plex.