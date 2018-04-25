Did I really watch that? Here’s how to delete your Netflix viewing history

Share

Are you sharing a Netflix account with friends or family and don’t want them to know you watched The Cobbler? Is one of your college roommates still using your login to watch weird anime? Or maybe you’re simply tired of Netflix recommendations that don’t hit the mark.

There are plenty of reasons you might want to clear your Netflix viewing history, and thankfully, the process for doing so is incredibly simple — even if it’s not immediately obvious. Everybody has streaming skeletons in their closets, so go ahead and clear yours out. Here’s how to delete your Netflix viewing history.

Step 1: First, log into your Netflix account using your browser of choice. Because your viewing history is specific to your individual profile, you’ll need to make sure you choose the right profile if there are multiple users under your login. If you accidentally select the wrong profile, don’t worry, you can choose a different one using the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner.

Step 2: Next, head to the aforementioned drop-down menu in the right corner and select the button labeled Your Account.

Step 3: Once there, scroll down to the My Profile section, and click the blue link labeled Viewing activity. This will take you to a page showing everything you’ve watched.

Step 4: To the far right of each entry will be an X.

Clicking this X will remove the entry from your history (and, thus, eliminate any impact it may have had on your personalized recommendations). It may take up to 24 hours for the change to take effect, though.

Something to keep in mind: For television shows, each episode will be listed individually, labeled by season and episode title. Clicking the X on a single show will only remove that specific episode. You will then receive a prompt asking if you want to remove the entire series, and a quick click will do just that.

Step 5: Want to delete your entire viewing history in one fell swoop? Netflix doesn’t really have an option for this from within your profile, but the best solution is just to delete your profile entirely and start fresh! To do this, head to Netflix and log in, then instead of selecting a profile, choose Manage Profiles below.

Click the little pencil icon on the profile you want to delete, then choose Delete Profile (you’ll need to do this twice to confirm). Then, just click Add Profile and type in the name you want to use for your shiny new profile.

And that’s all there is to it! The offending titles — or episodes, as it were — will be removed from your history and nobody will know of your secret love for Happy Tree Friends.

