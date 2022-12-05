Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: Watch the game for free

Wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022 for free, and particularly wondering how you might be able to watch Brazil vs. South Korea? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back — there are a number of ways to watch this David vs. Goliath matchup, and you can even grab one of them for free if you’re able to take advantage of a free trial. But you’ll want to hurry, this game kicks off in a matter of hours, and you’ll want to make sure your streaming service is set up correctly in time. This may well also be a match you don’t want to miss. Brazil is one of the most successful international soccer teams around, so victory should seem assured on paper. However, this World Cup has seen a number of big upsets, and Brazil can’t afford any slip ups now we’re in the knockout stages. Here’s how to watch the free Brazil vs. South Korea live stream, when the action starts.

How to watch Brazil vs. South Korea in the U.S.

How can you watch Brazil vs. South Korea in the U.S.? As we’ve mentioned, there are a few good options. The game is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1, which you can access through the sports-focused live streaming service FuboTV. A Fox Sports subscription will get you access to FuboTV, but if you’re not subscribed to Fox Sports, then you can take advantage of FuboTV’s free trial to watch the game. This free trial lasts for one week, so it’s not only perfect for catching Brazil vs. South Korea today, but also for watching a number of matches in the next week. This one free trial can let you watch every match before the semi-finals, so it’s well worth getting if you can.

FuboTV isn’t the only option though, so there’s no need to worry if you’ve already used your free trial already, or want another service. Hulu + Live TV is also showing all of the World Cup 2022 matches, and the subscription also includes access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as well, so you’re getting a massive amount of content under a single umbrella. It’s $70 a month, which is far from the cheapest option available, but you do get access to 75 live channels, and the aforementioned streaming services. Take a look at what if offers, as it may be a good way to combine any existing streaming services you use into a single monthly payment. We’ve long championed Hulu as one of the best live TV streaming services, so it’s worth considering.

Finally, it’s also worth checking out Sling TV‘s Sling Blue bundle. Sling TV is currently showing all of the World Cup 2022 matches, along with 41 other live channels to choose from. Like Hulu above, Sling TV doesn’t have a free trial, but don’t let that put you off. Instead, you’ll get a generous 50% off your first month’s subscription to Sling Blue — and since the World Cup 2022 sits comfortably within that month, it means you can stream the rest of the games for just $20. If you want a one-and-done option for watching the rest of the World Cup 2022’s games, including the final on December 18, then this is one of the strongest deals around.

