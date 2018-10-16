Digital Trends
Movies & TV

How to watch NBA games online

Never miss a moment of the NBA season with our streaming guide

Will Nicol
By
how to watch nba games online
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

October brings with it many things: Pumpkins, scary movie marathons, scarves, and for sports fans, the return of the NBA. The world’s greatest basketball league is back for the 2018-19 season, and the landscape has changed a lot over the summer. Lebron James is now a Laker, Jimmy Butler is apparently trying to get out of the Timberwolves organization or burn it down, and the Western Conference is about to be bloodier than the climax of a Dario Argento film.

If you’re a cord cutter, you won’t struggle to keep up with the basketball action, as the NBA is one of the most tech-forward sports leagues in the world. The league partners with a variety of broadcasters that offer streaming services, and even offers its own streaming experience.

Streaming options

NBA League Pass

The NBA has its own official streaming service, NBA League Pass, which offers a lot of games, albeit with a few strings attached. Users can purchase a few different tiers of subscriptions: The standard League Pass ($200 a year), which gives access to all games for all teams, along with replays of newer and classic games; League Pass Premium ($250 a year), which adds in in-arena streams during breaks; or a One Team pass ($120 a year), which gives viewers access to all the games, replays, and audio broadcasts for a single team. Users can also purchase individual games for $7. Note that League Pass users don’t get live access to games that are “blacked out,” meaning they are running on your local sports station or are nationally televised.

If you own a virtual reality headset, League Pass also offers a VR experience for some games.

WatchESPN

ESPN’s companionWatchESPN video client, WatchESPN, gives NBA fans live access to any game set to stream on either ESPN or ESPN 2. The service does require users to sign in with a compatible cable or satellite subscription, hindering access to those who’ve completely gone off the grid. Nevertheless, those who possess the required credentials — or who know someone that does — can gain access to the exact same broadcast as those who choose to watch on television. This basically means you won’t miss out on hearing Jeff Van Gundy go on about fired coaches, the best ways to stop LeBron James from scoring, and his righteous disdain for flopping.

Available via:

Web iOS Android

Watch TNT

Similar to WatchESPNNBATNt, TNT offers online streaming of whatever currently airs on either of its TNT West or TNT East broadcasts. Like ESPN’s app, TNT requires users to tether a compatible cable or satellite subscription to the website in order to view the content. Simply enter your cable or satellite provider’s sign-in information when the site prompts you to gain access to both of TNT’s available streams.

Available via:

Web iOS Android

B/R Live

Bleacher Report’s live video service offers users access to a variety of sports, but B/R’s crown jewel might be the NBA. Since Bleacher Report is owned by Turner Broadcasting Systems, the service provides access to games available via NBA League Pass, and users who are strapped for time have the option to purchase portions of games, in a move NBA Commissioner Adam Silver likens to video game “microtransactions.” Users can watch a particular quarter, so if you won’t be getting off work until the fourth quarter, you won’t need to pay for the whole game to watch the finale. You can even purchase, according to Silver, 15 minutes of a game, if you only have a little time in your schedule.

Sling TV

The newSlingTV cord-cutter’s special from Dish Network provides a great way to watch the NBA live without a cable or satellite subscription. Subscribers to Sling TV’s introductory $20 per month package get channels such as TNT and ESPN, granting even basic users access to a host of basketball action.

Available via:

Sling

PlayStation Vue

Like Dish NetworkPlayStationVue, Sony joined the cord-cutting revolution and now offers subscriptions for its own version of an online streaming service, PlayStation Vue. Subscribers have access to channels such as ESPN, TNT, ABC, and a host of other top-tier networks.

Available via:

iOS Sony

Other resources

NBA subreddit

March Madness SubredditAn incredible resource for information about virtually everything, Reddit touts more than enough NBA-specific information to satisfy any and all basketball fans. Even in the offseason, the /r/NBA community remains active and weirdly productive, so expect loads of content related to each matchup including interviews, game videos, injury news, and memes of varying quality. Reddit’s loyal user base generates the site’s wealth of content. On game days, you’ll find plenty of NBA-themed stories, chat threads, and even alternative (if legally dubious) streaming sites.

While Reddit is a fantastic resource for getting your NBA fill, it’s entirely too easy to waste entire weekends poking around the rest of the site. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Check it out at:

Reddit

ESPN’s Gamecast

Though not a video option,ESPN Logo ESPN regularly offers its signature play-by-play Gamecast presentation for each game. Simply head over to the NBA’s scoreboard page via the ESPN website, click the game you’d like to “watch,” and wait for the desired Gamecast window to open. This feature shows real-time events, including every basket, dunk, foul, and Chris Paul flop. Gamecast also lists each team’s stats, highlight videos, and what’s trending on Twitter.

Check it out at:

ESPN iOS

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Massive Amazon announcement brings 12 new smart devices. Here's how to order
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best iPad Pro games Infinity Blade III
Mobile

Put your iPad Pro to the test with these great games

Did you recently purchase a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, or are you enjoying the 12.9-inch version? If so, we've rounded up a few of the best iPad Pro games currently available on Apple's mobile platform.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Simon Hill
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Deals

Score a free Google Home Mini when you buy an Nvidia Shield TV from Walmart

There are a lot of great streaming devices available today, but one really shines when it comes to gaming. The Nvidia Shield TV is our favorite all-in-one streaming and gaming device, and you can now score one from Walmart and get a free…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to watch Game of Thrones online The Hound
Movies & TV

Lose the torrents. Here's how to watch 'Game of Thrones' online (legally)

Game of Thrones is one of the most popular shows on TV, but unless you're a cable subscriber, finding a way to watch isn't always easy. Check out our guide on how to watch online, whether you prefer using HBO, Sling TV, Hulu, or Amazon.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Movies & TV

Stay inside this summer with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Castle Rock'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we've put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

The best new movie trailers: ‘Glass,’ ‘Mortal Engines,’ ‘Pet Sematary’ and more

Everyone loves a good trailer, but keeping up with what's new isn't easy. To simplify things, we round up the best ones each week. On tap this week: New trailers for Pet Sematary, Glass, Mortal Engines, and other upcoming films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

‘Venom’ devours the box office competition with monstrous second weekend

Sony Pictures anti-superhero movie Venom won the weekend box office for the second straight week, beating musical drama A Star is Born, as well as three new releases that made it into the weekend's top ten movies.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Lady Bird
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (October 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream haunting of hill house featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream: ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: The Haunting of Hill House season 1, The Romanoffs, and more.
Posted By Will Nicol
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
dish network versus directv version 1438534826 cable options
Home Theater

Dish Network or DirecTV: Which is the better choice for you?

So, you’ve chosen to go with a satellite television provider. Check out our quick rundown of what both Dish Network and DirecTV offer in terms of content, hardware, and pricing, and why you might choose them over streaming services.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Movies & TV

New 'Mandalorian' photo links series to Boba Fett and 'Star Wars Holiday Special'

Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series planned for Disney's streaming video service will be titled The Mandalorian. The series will be one of the most expensive television shows ever made. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

'Avengers 4' directors signal the end of reshoots with mysterious photo

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers 4, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall