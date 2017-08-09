Jamie Foxx and Jay Pharoah are ‘White Famous’ in new Showtime series trailer

Why it matters to you This will be the first time Jamie Foxx and the Saturday Night Live alum have teamed up for a TV series.

Fame is not the same for everyone, and Showtime has a new show intended to dramatize this. On August 8, the premium cable network announced it will be debuting White Famous — a new series starring Jamie Foxx and Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharaoh — this fall.

White Famous is not too far of a departure from the two comedians’ real lives. In the upcoming series, Pharaoh plays an up-and-coming comedian named Floyd Mooney dealing with stardom and crossing over into being “white famous.” Foxx plays himself and meets up with Floyd after Pharaoh’s character was advised to meet with Foxx by Stu Beggs, played by Silicon Valley‘s Stephen Tobolowsky. Foxx and Pharaoh share a hilariously awkward exchange in the show’s first trailer when Pharaoh’s character has a sit down with the Ray actor while Foxx is wearing skirt.

The show was ordered by Showtime in January with Californication creator Tom Kapinos serving as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The first season will consist of 10 episodes, and will be executive produced by Foxx. The series is based on real experiences Foxx has had on his rise to fame. “I came up from standup comedy, so to be able to share that aspect of my life on screen with a project like ‘White Famous’ is incredibly exciting,” Foxx said in a statement.

This will be Showtime’s second series about standup comedy that was executive produced by a comedian in the past year. Earlier this year, the Jim Carrey executive-produced I’m Dying Up Here debuted. The comedy is centered on a group of standup comedians trying to make it in 1970s Los Angeles. If Foxx is smart, he’ll make sure White Famous has a killer soundtrack like I’m Dying Up Here’s.

Showtime also announced the release date for new comedy SMILF, starring Mr. Robot‘s Frankie Shaw. Rosie O’Donnell will also star in the show, marking the first-ever recurring TV role for the 55-year-old-actress in her career. The show will be focused on Bridgette, played by Shaw, attempting to juggle her career with a dating life and her role as a single mother. SMILF is set to air on Showtime on Sunday, November 5 at 10 p.m.

White Famous is scheduled to debut on Showtime on Sunday, October 15 at 10 p.m. ET, following an episode from Ray Donovan‘s new season. It will move to 10:30 p.m. once SMILF debuts.