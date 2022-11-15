Thanks to the hit series Yellowstone, Academy Award-winner Kevin Costner is arguably the most popular patriarch on television. Now, Costner is exploring the history of the famous national park in the new docuseries, Yellowstone: One-Fifty.

Presented by Fox Nation, Yellowstone: One-Fifty highlights the stunning wildlife and history of Yellowstone National Park. Costner will survey the park’s “breathtaking beauty,” and examine the many canyons, lakes, and mountain ranges first-hand. Additionally, the iconic actor will look into Yellowstone’s rich past to determine if the land is still as “wild and untouched” as it once was, and chronicle the events leading up to the park’s preservation.

Yellowstone One-Fifty Hosted by Kevin Costner | Official Trailer

Yellowstone: One-Fifty will consist of four one-hour episodes to commemorate the recent 150th anniversary of the national park. After studying the park’s history, Costner knew this was a story he “suddenly wanted to share.” The trailer depicts Costner braving the elements of Yellowstone as he walks the snowy terrain, bunkers down overnight in a small tent, and fishes in the sprawling river.

Costner recently returned as John Dutton for the fifth season of Paramount’s Yellowstone. Dutton is now the Governor of Montana as he continues to protect his family from those outside forces trying to tear him down. Created by Taylor Sheridan, the neo-western series c0-stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham. The season 5 premiere accumulated 12.1 million viewers, making it the top scripted series premiere of 2022.

All four episodes of Yellowstone: One-Fifty premiere on November 20 exclusively on Fox Nation. In addition, episode one of the series will air on FOX News Channel (FNC) on Sunday, December 11.

