 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Kraken vs Golden Knights live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Holding onto that last wild-card spot in the West, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken in an important regular-season contest tonight.

The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN in the United States. If you don’t have cable, there are also a lot of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If we take free trials out of the equation (you can find some of those options below), Sling TV is easily the cheapest streaming service that includes ESPN. The “Sling Orange” bundle is normally $40 per month–which is still cheaper than other streaming services–but it’s currently being offered for only $15 for your first month.

Related

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch a live stream of the Kraken vs Golden Knights on the Sling TV app or website. You can also watch on ESPN’s digital platforms if you sign in with your Sling credentials.

Is There a Free Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are three live-TV streaming services that include ESPN and come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above).

All of these services have different long-term pros and cons, but they’re all perfectly fine options if you simply intend to sign up, watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights and then cancel your subscription before you have to pay anything.

How to Watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you want to watch Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so. Among many other things, a VPN can hide your IP address and connect you remotely to a digital server located in the US (or whatever country you want). This makes your network “think” you’re physically located in the US, allowing you to bypass any geo-locks and watch the game unrestricted.

There’s no shortage of VPN’s vying for your attention, but we would start out by trying NordVPN. There isn’t a typical free trial, but they will give you your money back within 30 days if you decide you don’t want it. Ultimately, though, it’s likely that it will be become a service that you want to keep long-term, especially if you plan on streaming more content from other countries.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Mavericks vs Spurs live stream: Can you watch for free?
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in a Texas-sized battle of transcendent international superstars tonight. For a random Tuesday night game in the middle of March that involves one non-playoff team, this is about as must-watch as it gets.

The game is starting soon, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Southwest-SA (Spurs) and Bally Sports Southwest-Dallas (Mavericks). Of course, if you want to watch a live stream of the game, there are also plenty of ways you can do that from anywhere in the US.
Is There a Free Mavericks vs Spurs Live Stream?

Read more
Wagner vs Howard live stream: Watch the First Four for free
best sites for ncaa tournament bracket pools march madness 2014

The 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament officially gets underway in Dayton today, as Wagner and Howard battle it out for a chance to take on No. 1 seed North Carolina in Thursday's Round of 64.

This one is starting very soon, at 6:40 p.m. ET, and--like all of the other First Four games--it will be televised on truTV. That means it's time to once again find wherever truTV is located on your channel guide, or to learn how to watch a live stream of the game. Here's what you need to know to watch March Madness online tonight.
Is There a Free Wagner vs Howard Live Stream?

Read more
March Madness live stream 2024: Watch every game
Logo for NCAA March Madness.

From the First Four through the national championship, the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will grace sports fans with 67 games of madness throughout the next three weeks. There's no doubt this is one of the most anticipated events in all of sports--especially when it comes to the opening weekend--and you won't want to miss a single second of action.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either CBS, TBS, TNT or truTV. If you don't have cable or you want to cut the cord and still be able to watch March Madness, there are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of all the games.
Is There a Free March Madness Live Stream?

Read more