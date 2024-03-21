Kraken vs Golden Knights live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Holding onto that last wild-card spot in the West, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken in an important regular-season contest tonight.

The puck drops at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN in the United States. If you don’t have cable, there are also a lot of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game for free or cheap.

The Best Way to Watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream

If we take free trials out of the equation (you can find some of those options below), Sling TV is easily the cheapest streaming service that includes ESPN. The “Sling Orange” bundle is normally $40 per month–which is still cheaper than other streaming services–but it’s currently being offered for only $15 for your first month.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch a live stream of the Kraken vs Golden Knights on the Sling TV app or website. You can also watch on ESPN’s digital platforms if you sign in with your Sling credentials.

Is There a Free Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream?

There are three live-TV streaming services that include ESPN and come with a free trial: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above).

All of these services have different long-term pros and cons, but they’re all perfectly fine options if you simply intend to sign up, watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights and then cancel your subscription before you have to pay anything.

How to Watch the Kraken vs Golden Knights Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch Sling, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) to do so. Among many other things, a VPN can hide your IP address and connect you remotely to a digital server located in the US (or whatever country you want). This makes your network “think” you’re physically located in the US, allowing you to bypass any geo-locks and watch the game unrestricted.

There’s no shortage of VPN’s vying for your attention, but we would start out by trying NordVPN. There isn’t a typical free trial, but they will give you your money back within 30 days if you decide you don’t want it. Ultimately, though, it’s likely that it will be become a service that you want to keep long-term, especially if you plan on streaming more content from other countries.

