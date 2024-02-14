 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lazio vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

After a dominant showing in group play, Bayern Munich head to Stadio Olimpico to take on Group E runner-up Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 today.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will stream on Paramount+ (English broadcast) and be televised Spanish on TUDN (Spanish), which provides us with five different ways you can watch Lazio vs Bayern live online for free.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

There is no shortage of free live stream options if you live in the United States.

Related

First, you can watch every Champions League match live on Paramount+, which you can get through either Paramount+ itself or via Amazon Channels (if you have Amazon Prime, but that comes with a 30-day free trial). Both options offer separate seven-day free trials.

You can also get all Paramount+ content, somewhat indirectly, through DirecTV Stream. If you include the the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your free five-day trial, you can then use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch the match in Spanish, you can do that through Fubo. Both the “Pro” plan and the “Latino” plan include TUDN, UniMás and all the TUDN Xtra channels, and you can include either in your seven-day free trial.

You can also get TUDN and UniMás through the YouTube TV “Base Plan” or the “Spanish Plan,” which both come with a free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) gives you security and privacy while online by hiding your IP address. It can also be an important tool for streaming, as masking your location allows you to stream US-only sites even if you’re outside of the country. NordVPN is our recommendation as one of the most reliable VPN’s available, but you can also peruse our list of best VPN deals for many more options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Barcelona vs Granada live stream: Can you watch for free?
sports photography accidents photographers

Looking to climb back into the La Liga title race, Barcelona take on relegation-zone Granada at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. Blaugrana have won two straight and can't afford to drop many more points if they hope to catch Girona and Real Madrid, while Granada are in 19th place and in desperate need of a positive result here.

The match is kicking off soon, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English or Spanish broadcast) and ESPN Deportes (Spanish). If you're looking to watch a live stream, ESPN+ isn't your only option, as there are actually a few ways you can watch the match for free online.
Is There a Free Barcelona vs Granada Live Stream?

Read more
Kings vs Thunder live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
watch thunder timberwolves nba play in tournament live stream online oklahoma city court

It's Super Bowl Sunday, but there is still some basketball to be played before kickoff today. The Sacramento Kings travel to the Oklahoma City Thunder today for a regular season match up of two Western Conference post season hopefuls. The last time these two met on the court was at the end of 2023. The Kings had the upper hand with a 128-123 win over the Thunder. As a matter of fact, the Kings have had the Thunders number the last five times, sweeping them 5-0.

It's a good day for the Thunder to turn that sweep around. The two teams are just about to meet on the court, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is where you can find a live stream of the game online.
The best way to watch the Kings vs Thunder live stream

Read more
Celtics vs Heat live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Miami Heat entrance at Kaseya Arena

The Boston Celtics travel to South Beach to do battle with the Miami Heat today from the Kaseya Center. The Celtics pounced on the Heat a few weeks ago in their last matchup, 143-110. In that game, Jayson Tatum put up 26 points to assist in their big win. Since losing the Eastern Conference championship last season to the Heat, the Celtics have had the regular season upper hand as they have won the last two meetings between them.

The Heat look to get a regular season win today over rival Boston on their home court. Tip-off is almost upon us, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and the game is televised on ABC, If you want to catch a live stream of it, here is all you need to know.
The best way to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream

Read more