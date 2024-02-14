Lazio vs Bayern live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

After a dominant showing in group play, Bayern Munich head to Stadio Olimpico to take on Group E runner-up Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 today.

The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET. In the United States, it will stream on Paramount+ (English broadcast) and be televised Spanish on TUDN (Spanish), which provides us with five different ways you can watch Lazio vs Bayern live online for free.

Is There a Free Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream?

There is no shortage of free live stream options if you live in the United States.

First, you can watch every Champions League match live on Paramount+, which you can get through either Paramount+ itself or via Amazon Channels (if you have Amazon Prime, but that comes with a 30-day free trial). Both options offer separate seven-day free trials.

You can also get all Paramount+ content, somewhat indirectly, through DirecTV Stream. If you include the the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on when signing up for your free five-day trial, you can then use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log-in to the Paramount+ app.

If you want to watch the match in Spanish, you can do that through Fubo. Both the “Pro” plan and the “Latino” plan include TUDN, UniMás and all the TUDN Xtra channels, and you can include either in your seven-day free trial.

You can also get TUDN and UniMás through the YouTube TV “Base Plan” or the “Spanish Plan,” which both come with a free five-day trial.

How to Watch the Lazio vs Bayern Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) gives you security and privacy while online by hiding your IP address. It can also be an important tool for streaming, as masking your location allows you to stream US-only sites even if you’re outside of the country. NordVPN is our recommendation as one of the most reliable VPN’s available, but you can also peruse our list of best VPN deals for many more options.

