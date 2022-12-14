 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

5 movies that deserve a reboot

Joe Allen
By

In an era when a Top Gun sequel is one of the year’s biggest hits, no intellectual property is too old to revive and bring back to theaters. We’ve been living in a time filled with reboots for a while now, but Maverick feels like a sort of pinnacle, and a reminder that reboots are produced for a reason.

Even in an era filled with reboots, though, there are still plenty of movies that have yet to be touched by the studios. Among those titles, there are definitely some that are worthy of renewed attention, and a few that would even be great for potential reboots in our IP-happy era. Here are five movies that deserve a reboot, but haven’t gotten one yet.

The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Breakfast Club
98m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall
Directed by John Hughes
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Given the way that the teen stars of prior eras are now playing parents on shows like RiverdaleThe Breakfast Club seems to be rife with opportunities for a solid reboot.

The original movie, which followed five kids who find themselves in detention and form unique connections as a result, could very easily be remade, and some of the original cast could even show up as parents, teachers, or other authority figures. It seems like an opportunity just waiting to be seized by the right studio.

The Breakfast Club Official Trailer #1 - Paul Gleason Movie (1985) HD
Grease (1978)
Grease
110m
Genre Romance, Comedy
Stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing
Directed by Randal Kleiser
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Grease got a sequel, but that sequel left such a bad taste in most people’s mouths that appetites for more Grease stories quickly dissipated entirely. It may be too late for any kind of legacy sequel, but a full-on reboot of Grease in 2022 could be a thrill.

The movie was a fun throwback to 1950s culture (dig those poodle skirts and racing cars!) and while some of it is dated (must Sandy change her entire personality to get her man?), a reboot could fix those issues and make it relevant to the youth of today. Plus, Travolta is still around. Maybe he can play the Frankie Avalon part?

GREASE | Trailer | Paramount Movies
Seven Samurai (1954)
Seven Samurai
207m
Genre Action, Drama
Stars Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba
Directed by Akira Kurosawa
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Seven Samurai has been rebooted, in a way, but no one has ever attempted to remake the original. The Magnificent Seven and its remake, which moved the story to the Old West, are all fine and dandy, but the brilliance of the original is almost entirely singular.

Another filmmaker is unlikely to top what Seven Samurai accomplished, but we don’t get as many samurai epics as we once did, and Seven Samurai is the kind of story that will always stand the test of time, as the movie’s long history has already proven.

Seven Samurai (1954) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Starship Troopers (1997)
Starship Troopers
129m
Genre Adventure, Action, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards
Directed by Paul Verhoeven
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

In 1997, Starship Troopers was smarter about the military-industrial complex than most movies are today.  Twenty-five years later, it would be incredible to see the film’s original cast paired with a crew of young recruits.

Although the original satire remains pitch perfect, a reboot of Starship Troopers could certainly find new and original things to say with the material. After all, it’s not like we learned anything from that first movie, so it makes some sense to try again.

Starship Troopers Trailer - 20th Anniversary Edition Available on 4K Ultra HD
Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Breakfast at Tiffany's
114m
Genre Comedy, Romance
Stars Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal
Directed by Blake Edwards
watch on YouTube
watch on YouTube

Breakfast at Tiffany’s has so many charms that it feels almost undeniable … at least until you remember that Mickey Rooney spends his portion of the film playing an offensive Asian stereotype.

While a reboot of this movie wouldn’t include any of the original stars, remaking it could allow the new version to redeem many of the flaws of the original while keeping the heart of the story intact. Breakfast at Tiffany’s deserves a movie that isn’t momentarily embarrassing, and our modern studio system could give it one.

BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
5 movies to watch if you liked Violent Night
David Harbour is Santa Claus in Violent Night.
The 5 best movie trilogies ever
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future.
The 10 best Office characters ranked
best mockumentary tv shows of all time the office
The 5 best comedies ever made
Bill Murray drives a car with a groundhog in Groundhog Day.
UFC 282 live stream: How to watch Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev
ufc 282 blachowicz vs ankalaev ppv deal promotional image
The best Blu-ray players for 2022
The Sony UBP-X700M player.
Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers live stream: where to watch Sunday Night Football
Logo for NBC's Sunday Night Football.
The best documentaries on Hulu right now
The people of Nasielsk stare into the camera in Three Minutes: A Lengthening.
Where to watch Yellowstone season 5 (and the season premiere for free)
John comforts his son in Yellowstone.
Netflix’s Castlevania series should be your next dark-fantasy fix
Collage of the main cast of Castlevania season 3 on Netflix.
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals live stream: Where to watch Monday Night Football
Logo of the Patriots and the Cardinals.
The White Lotus season two ending explained
Ethan confronts Cameron in The White Lotus.
The 5 best dramas ever made