5 movies that deserve a reboot

In an era when a Top Gun sequel is one of the year’s biggest hits, no intellectual property is too old to revive and bring back to theaters. We’ve been living in a time filled with reboots for a while now, but Maverick feels like a sort of pinnacle, and a reminder that reboots are produced for a reason.

Even in an era filled with reboots, though, there are still plenty of movies that have yet to be touched by the studios. Among those titles, there are definitely some that are worthy of renewed attention, and a few that would even be great for potential reboots in our IP-happy era. Here are five movies that deserve a reboot, but haven’t gotten one yet.

The Breakfast Club (1985) Trailer 98m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall Directed by John Hughes watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Given the way that the teen stars of prior eras are now playing parents on shows like Riverdale, The Breakfast Club seems to be rife with opportunities for a solid reboot. The original movie, which followed five kids who find themselves in detention and form unique connections as a result, could very easily be remade, and some of the original cast could even show up as parents, teachers, or other authority figures. It seems like an opportunity just waiting to be seized by the right studio. Read less Read more The Breakfast Club Official Trailer #1 - Paul Gleason Movie (1985) HD

Grease (1978) Trailer 110m Genre Romance, Comedy Stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing Directed by Randal Kleiser watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Grease got a sequel, but that sequel left such a bad taste in most people’s mouths that appetites for more Grease stories quickly dissipated entirely. It may be too late for any kind of legacy sequel, but a full-on reboot of Grease in 2022 could be a thrill. The movie was a fun throwback to 1950s culture (dig those poodle skirts and racing cars!) and while some of it is dated (must Sandy change her entire personality to get her man?), a reboot could fix those issues and make it relevant to the youth of today. Plus, Travolta is still around. Maybe he can play the Frankie Avalon part? Read less Read more GREASE | Trailer | Paramount Movies

Seven Samurai (1954) Trailer 207m Genre Action, Drama Stars Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Yoshio Inaba Directed by Akira Kurosawa watch on HBO Max watch on HBO Max Seven Samurai has been rebooted, in a way, but no one has ever attempted to remake the original. The Magnificent Seven and its remake, which moved the story to the Old West, are all fine and dandy, but the brilliance of the original is almost entirely singular. Another filmmaker is unlikely to top what Seven Samurai accomplished, but we don’t get as many samurai epics as we once did, and Seven Samurai is the kind of story that will always stand the test of time, as the movie’s long history has already proven. Read less Read more Seven Samurai (1954) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Starship Troopers (1997) Trailer 129m Genre Adventure, Action, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards Directed by Paul Verhoeven watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In 1997, Starship Troopers was smarter about the military-industrial complex than most movies are today. Twenty-five years later, it would be incredible to see the film’s original cast paired with a crew of young recruits. Although the original satire remains pitch perfect, a reboot of Starship Troopers could certainly find new and original things to say with the material. After all, it’s not like we learned anything from that first movie, so it makes some sense to try again. Read less Read more Starship Troopers Trailer - 20th Anniversary Edition Available on 4K Ultra HD

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961) Trailer 114m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard, Patricia Neal Directed by Blake Edwards watch on YouTube watch on YouTube Breakfast at Tiffany’s has so many charms that it feels almost undeniable … at least until you remember that Mickey Rooney spends his portion of the film playing an offensive Asian stereotype. While a reboot of this movie wouldn’t include any of the original stars, remaking it could allow the new version to redeem many of the flaws of the original while keeping the heart of the story intact. Breakfast at Tiffany’s deserves a movie that isn’t momentarily embarrassing, and our modern studio system could give it one. Read less Read more BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

