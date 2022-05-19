A social media phenom is out of control in My Fake Boyfriend

Breakups are the worst, especially when you just can’t quit your toxic ex. But in the upcoming Prime Video original film, My Fake Boyfriend, a new solution is tested. Because Andrew won’t stay away from his ex-boyfriend, his friends have created the perfect substitute. A man they call Cristiano.

The problem is that they did their job too well. In the new trailer for the film, Cristiano has taken on a viral life of his own, and it’s making Andrew miserable. Just when Andrew meets someone new, his fake boyfriend is getting in the way of his heart. And Andrew’s friends are so taken by the wave of popularity that they don’t want to let Cristiano go. He’s theirs, just as much as he was supposed to be Andrew’s boyfriend.

Here’s the official synopsis from Prime Video:

“Andrew (Keiynan Lonsdale) has a major problem: he can’t stay away from the toxic boyfriend who just dumped him. His meddling friends (Dylan Sprouse and Sarah Hyland) decide to help him by creating ‘Cristiano,’ a perfect fake boyfriend on social media. Problem solved, right? Wrong! As Cristiano goes viral and becomes a worldwide sensation, Andrew meets his real-life dream guy, Rafi, a charming restaurant owner. Now, Andrew must find a way to put an end to the fake fling, evade his jealous ex, and win Rafi’s heart in this fun and hilarious comedy about the crazy things we do for love.”

Keiynan Lonsdale stars in the film as Andrew, alongside Dylan Sprouse, Sarah Hyland, Bukola Ayoka, Tricia Black, Matthew Finlan, Rong Fu, Andrew Meikle, Brooker Muir, Merle Newell, and Samer Salem as Rafi.

My Fake Boyfriend was directed by Rose Troche from a script by Luke Albright, Greg Boaldin, and Joe Wanjai Ross. It will premiere on Prime Video on June 17.

Editors' Recommendations