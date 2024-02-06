3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in February

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Had enough of intense thrillers and gripping dramas? Want something a little less heavy on the action and lighter in terms of mood? Check out a good rom-com. Amazon Prime Video has tons of rom-coms from which to choose, including new movies you might not have heard about, as well as compelling Amazon Originals.

The best rom-coms offer the perfect blend of comedy and romance, and either a unique spin that makes them interesting or a tried-and-true formula that always hits perfectly. Yes, they can sometimes be corny. But that’s what makes rom-coms so entertaining. You know exactly what you’re going to get. These three rom-coms on Prime Video are perfect to watch in February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Watch them with a partner, a group of friends, or even on your own.

Recommended Videos

The Other Zoey (2023)

The Other Zoey | Official Trailer | Prime Video

Zoey Miller (Josephine Langford) doesn’t really believe in romantic love. She’s more into practical love and focused on her university studies anyway. But when Zach (Drew Starkey), the school’s soccer star, is injured and gets amnesia, she’s the first face he sees when he comes to. He immediately thinks she’s his girlfriend, who is also coincidentally named Zoey. To make things worse, the doctors tell her that to avoid upsetting him until he officially heals and regains his memory, she should just go along with it.

Unsurprisingly, Zoey starts to realize that she and Zach actually have a lot in common. She becomes close with his family, though things get hairy when the “real” Zoey arrives. The Other Zoey is a sweet, heartwarming, predictable rom-com that’s the perfect distraction when you need one.

Stream The Other Zoey on Amazon Prime Video.

Yesterday (2019)

Yesterday Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

If you love The Beatles and haven’t yet watched Yesterday, you’re missing out. Himesh Patel is perfect as Jack, a struggling musician who, following a power outage and being hit by a bus, suddenly discovers that the world has turned upside down: The Beatles never existed, and when he sings their songs, everyone goes nuts, believing him to be an incredible songwriter. He’s even being invited to perform on big stages with people like Ed Sheeran.

Jack struggles with whether to go along with it or tell the truth — though who would believe him anyway? Imagine telling people that the songs you’re performing were actually written and performed decades ago by one of the greatest bands of all time, and no one remembers but you! The movie sees Jack travel to iconic locations relating to The Beatles, from Strawberry Fields to Penny Lane and the grave of Eleanor Rigby. The romantic part comes from Jack’s childhood friend and manager Ellie (The Iron Claw‘s Lily James), who, it turns out, was his inspiration all along. By the end, Jack realizes what’s truly important in life. But it’s the musical numbers and interesting plot that make Yesterday a heartwarmingly entertaining watch.

Stream Yesterday on Amazon Prime Video.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things - Official Trailer

Mark (Kyle Allen) finds himself stuck in a Groundhog Day-like time loop, living the same day over and over again. When he meets a young woman named Margaret (Kathryn Newton) who is enduring the same fate, they begin to lean on one another. Together, they try and break the time loop. But oddly, it seems Margaret is fine reliving this same day over and over again and has no interest in getting out.

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is a wonderful sci-fi rom-com that will remind you to stop and smell the roses, soaking in every moment of every day. It’s a familiar and heartfelt story about two people on different paths, each with their own reasons for being there.

Stream The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations