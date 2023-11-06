 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 great rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Christine Persaud
By

The holiday season is the perfect time for rom-coms. You can cozy up under a warm blanket with a hot tea, coffee, or cocoa — or even a comforting glass of wine – and enjoy a sappy, funny flick on your own or with a loved one. You might even want to throw a rom-com party and invite some friends to share in the spirit.

There are lots of rom-coms worth watching, and these three rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in November include an old classic, an Adam Sandler favorite, and a new holiday-themed movie starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester that has Hallmark movie vibes written all over it. Choose from these or the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Recommended Videos

EXmas (2023)

EXmas | All New Movie | Coming Nov 17

Graham (Upload‘s Robbie Amell) is in for a twist when he decides to surprise his family for the holidays. He arrives to find his ex-fiancé, Ali (Leighton Meester), already there, celebrating with his family. Now, it becomes a battle to see which one of them can stay for Christmas Day.

Related

The adorable tagline for EXmas, which hails from Buzzfeed Studios, is “Twas the fight before Christmas,” which sets the tone for the hilarity and storyline. The movie is available to stream for free with ads via the Amazon Freevee service.

Stream EXmas on Prime Video via Freevee.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral - Original Trailer

A modern classic, this British rom-com stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell as two members of a group of friends who attend various social events. In each case, they find romance in some fashion. A massive surprise hit at the time, Four Weddings and a Funeral has widely been considered one of the best British movies ever made.

The movie tackles a variety of themes, including difficult romantic relationships and friendships, fears of commitment, and dealing with both love and loss.

Stream Four Weddings and a Funeral on Prime Video.

Just Go With It (2011)

Official Trailer: Just Go With it (2011)

If you’re a fan of Adam Sandler’s best movies, you’ll appreciate Just Go With It, a surprisingly good rom-com that stars the comedian and his frequent film collaborator, Jennifer Aniston. In this remake of the 1969 movie Cactus Flower, Sandler plays Dr. Daniel “Danny” Maccabee, a successful plastic surgeon who pretends to be in an unhappy marriage to woo women without having to commit to them.

There’s only one person who knows about his little trick, his office manager and assistant, Katherine (Aniston). But when he finds a woman he truly wants to be with and she discovers his fake wedding ring and believes him to be married, Danny enlists Katherine’s help to pretend to be his bitter soon-to-be-ex who conveniently gives her blessing. The plot is predictable, but the hilarious and heartwarming journey to get there make Just Go With It an instant Sandler classic.

Stream Just Go With It on Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in November
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron wave hi in Longshot.

The dawn of a new month brings an influx of new movies to stream on Netflix. With Halloween complete, it's time to start thinking about the holiday season, with Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon. One genre that goes hand in hand with the holidays is the romantic comedy.

Many of the best romantic comedies are on Netflix right now. To celebrate November, we curated a list of three rom-coms you need to watch. Our choices include a sweet comedy about growing up, a holiday ensemble celebrating its 20th anniversary, and an odd-couple love story.
13 Going on 30 (2023)

Read more
What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in November 2023
The main characters in Invincible season 2.

There are only two months left in 2023, but Amazon Prime Video saved one of its best original shows for November. Invincible is back for its second season on Friday, November 3, and it takes superhero action to the next level. Much like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Invincible is able to do more with the comic book style and storylines in animation than anything in live-action can match. It's also a show that isn't afraid to go into darker territory.

The Christmas movies are also out in force this month on Prime Video, including eight different VeggieTales Christmas flicks ... which seems excessive. Fortunately, there's a lot of non-holiday fare to enjoy, like the first five Fast and Furious films, as well as Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

Read more
5 Reese Witherspoon movies you should watch in November
Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde.

Over the past 25 years, Reese Witherspoon has become one of the great movie stars of her generation. Since first emerging on the scene in a series of comedies, Witherspoon has definitively proven that she can be funny and dramatic in equal measure, and she's created a number of indelible roles over the course of her decades of stardom.

Few actresses are more versatile or charming than she continues to be to this day, and these are the five movies you should start with if you're looking to catch her best work.
Walk the Line (2005)
Walk The Line | #TBT Trailer | 20th Century FOX

Read more