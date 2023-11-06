3 great rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in November

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The holiday season is the perfect time for rom-coms. You can cozy up under a warm blanket with a hot tea, coffee, or cocoa — or even a comforting glass of wine – and enjoy a sappy, funny flick on your own or with a loved one. You might even want to throw a rom-com party and invite some friends to share in the spirit.

There are lots of rom-coms worth watching, and these three rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in November include an old classic, an Adam Sandler favorite, and a new holiday-themed movie starring Robbie Amell and Leighton Meester that has Hallmark movie vibes written all over it. Choose from these or the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video right now.

EXmas (2023)

EXmas | All New Movie | Coming Nov 17

Graham (Upload‘s Robbie Amell) is in for a twist when he decides to surprise his family for the holidays. He arrives to find his ex-fiancé, Ali (Leighton Meester), already there, celebrating with his family. Now, it becomes a battle to see which one of them can stay for Christmas Day.

The adorable tagline for EXmas, which hails from Buzzfeed Studios, is “Twas the fight before Christmas,” which sets the tone for the hilarity and storyline. The movie is available to stream for free with ads via the Amazon Freevee service.

Stream EXmas on Prime Video via Freevee.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Four Weddings and a Funeral - Original Trailer

A modern classic, this British rom-com stars Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell as two members of a group of friends who attend various social events. In each case, they find romance in some fashion. A massive surprise hit at the time, Four Weddings and a Funeral has widely been considered one of the best British movies ever made.

The movie tackles a variety of themes, including difficult romantic relationships and friendships, fears of commitment, and dealing with both love and loss.

Stream Four Weddings and a Funeral on Prime Video.

Just Go With It (2011)

Official Trailer: Just Go With it (2011)

If you’re a fan of Adam Sandler’s best movies, you’ll appreciate Just Go With It, a surprisingly good rom-com that stars the comedian and his frequent film collaborator, Jennifer Aniston. In this remake of the 1969 movie Cactus Flower, Sandler plays Dr. Daniel “Danny” Maccabee, a successful plastic surgeon who pretends to be in an unhappy marriage to woo women without having to commit to them.

There’s only one person who knows about his little trick, his office manager and assistant, Katherine (Aniston). But when he finds a woman he truly wants to be with and she discovers his fake wedding ring and believes him to be married, Danny enlists Katherine’s help to pretend to be his bitter soon-to-be-ex who conveniently gives her blessing. The plot is predictable, but the hilarious and heartwarming journey to get there make Just Go With It an instant Sandler classic.

Stream Just Go With It on Prime Video.

