Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

3 rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in December

Christine Persaud
By

The end of the year is the perfect time to curl up with hot cocoa and a good rom-com. After wrapping what seems like an endless number of presents, cooking up a storm, and decorating the house, you deserve it. Now comes the decision: what to watch?

There are three rom-coms on Prime Video you need to watch in December. Two are Christmas-themed, and both lean a bit more to the romance side than comedy. A third is a classic Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore pairing that will have you in stitches. Don’t like any of these three options? Check out the best rom-coms on Amazon Prime for more great options.

Last Christmas (2019)

On the heels of the success of Game of Thrones and Crazy Rich Asians, respectively, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding teamed up for this holiday-themed romantic comedy. It’s about aspiring singer Kate (Clarke), who works a dead-end job in a Christmas store and falls for a handsome, mysterious man named Tom (Golding).

Kate spends more and more time with Tom, both because she’s intrigued by him and to get away from her own troubled life and family situation. The two eventually take time apart when Kate realizes there’s a lot of strange things about Tom that don’t add up. She wants to work on herself as well. The plot twist in the end of Last Christmas is something fans won’t see coming. The movie drums up all the emotions you’d expect from a traditional rom-com, and then some.

Stream Last Christmas on Prime Video.

Blended (2014)

One of many times Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore have teamed up for the big screen, Blended is yet another hilarious comedy featuring the pair’s off-the-charts chemistry. They star as single parents: Lauren (Barrymore) is divorced and Jim (Sandler) is widowed. After they go on a terrible blind date, the worst possible twist of fate happens and they end up at the same safari resort on vacation with their kids.

It’s a predictable comedy about two people who finally get to know one another without the pressures of dating and judgment in the way. But the laughs to get to that point are what truly make this movie. Seeing the pair forced together for various outings and dealing with the other eccentric couples is pure fun. Also starring Bella Thorne, Terry Crews, Kevin Nealon, Bridesmaids actress Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Joel McHale, Blended is silly humor at its finest. If you’re a fan of other Sandler projects, including ones that also starred Barrymore like 50 First Dates and The Wedding Singer, Blended is worth a watch.

Stream Blended on Prime Video.

Merry Ex-Mas (2022)

Not to be confused with the new Amazon Original movie EXmas (or the 2014 movie of the same name), Merry Ex-Mas takes a very different spin on the concept. Instead of two battling exes, the movie is about two former high school sweethearts who are randomly stranded at the same hotel during a snowstorm. What else to do but hang out at the bar and talk? Was it fate? It might be. As the pair relive their old memories and talk about their new adult lives, they realize a spark might still exist between them.

Starring Kieren Hutchison and Vanessa Angel, Merry Ex-Mas won’t offer any crazy twists or turns. It’s exactly what you’d expect from a holiday-themed rom-com. But it’s one of those movies that will have viewers reminiscing about their own first loves.

Stream Merry Ex-Mas on Prime Video.

Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
