Today’s rom-coms are much different compared to classic ones from decades ago. They involve dating sites, profile photos, and unique stories that were never previously explored in the pre-digital age. Such is the case with two of the three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in March. The third is an early 2000s Jon Favreau film that, despite being panned by critics, was a box office success, largely thanks to its A-list ensemble cast.

What makes a good rom-com? It’s all about what you’re in the mood to watch. Sometimes, the cheesiest, most predictable rom-coms are what you really crave. These movies won’t be bringing home awards beyond a “best kiss” or something else superficial. But when the mood strikes, they hit just right.

Upgraded (2024)

Upgraded - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Upgraded stars Riverdale’s Camilla Mendes as Ana, a professionally ambitious young woman whose circumstance leads to playing pretend. Ana impresses her boss and gets the chance to go to London to mirror the assistant. A planned sabotage against her backfires, however, when a kind airport worker decides to teach a lesson by offering Ana a flight upgrade. This, in turn, leads to a meet-cute with a handsome young man. As it turns out, William (Shadow and Bone‘s Archie Renaux) comes from a wealthy celebrity family. Ana does what any quick-thinking young career-driven woman might do in such a situation: pretend that she’s the art director, not the lowly intern/acting third assistant.

Marisa Tomei is a standout as Ana’s boss Claire, a version of The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestley for the art world. Upgraded was released last month but it has been receiving positive reviews. While there’s nothing ground-breaking about the movie, it’s a predictably decent film that checks all the required rom-com boxes.

Stream Upgraded on Amazon Prime Video.

Couples Retreat (2009)

Couples Retreat Official Trailer #1 - Vince Vaughn Comedy (2009) HD

Written by Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and Dana Fox, Couples Retreat is a hilarious rom-com about a couple who try to convince their friends to come with them to a couples therapy resort, just so they can get the four-couple discount. They need to work on their marriage, but even if the others don’t, they promise the “therapy” part of the retreat is optional. The other couples reluctantly agree to join, and plenty of hijinks ensue. Mostly, it’s because it becomes clear that the therapy isn’t optional at all, and ends up revealing a lot about the couples.

Starring Favreau and Vaughn along with Jason Bateman (Air), Kristen Bell, Kristin Davis, Ken Jeong, John Michael Higgins, and Malin Akerman, Couples Retreat was widely panned by critics, but it was a massive box office success. The movie is what you’d expect from a Vaughn rom-com: there are no surprises. But it’s a perfect date night movie.

Stream Couples Retreat on Prime Video.

Puppy Love (2023)

There’s a clear discrepancy between what critics think about Puppy Love and what audiences think, if numbers on review aggregator sites like Rotten Tomatoes are any indication. Fans have spoken loud and clear that combining a love story with dogs is rom-com gold. Grant Gustin’s Max takes his therapist’s advice and gets a dog to help him deal with his social anxiety and OCD. Nicole (Lucy Hale), meanwhile, is a commitment-phobe who, by happenstance, comes across a homeless dog and takes him in as her own. Dog owners tend to attract dog owners, and the story begins there, fueled by online dating profiles with their precious pups.

As a modern-day rom-com, it’s no surprise the story in Puppy Love involves swiping right and a blind date gone horribly wrong. But as the traditional rom-com formula would suggest, the pair find their ways back to one another again, though the reason might totally surprise you. An Amazon Freevee original, you can also watch Puppy Love via Amazon Prime with or without ads.

Stream Puppy Love on Prime Video.

