Netflix makes it easier to rate shows and movies on mobile

Trevor Mogg
By

Netflix is making it easier for users on mobile to rate a show or movie.

It means that now you can rate the content while you’re watching it simply by tapping the display and selecting a double thumbs-up, single thumbs-up, or thumbs-down from the top center of the screen.

The Netflix app on a smartphone.
You can now rate Netflix content while you’re watching it. Netflix

Before, you could only leave a rating by visiting the details page for the show or movie. While that option remains, bringing the thumbs to the watch screen makes it easier than ever to leave a rating.

The update is rolling out now for iOS and is coming soon to Android.

The rating system enables Netflix to offer you more accurate recommendations for what to watch from among its library of offerings.

For years, Netflix’s rating system let you leave between one and five stars according to how much you enjoyed the content. But in 2017 it ditched the stars in favor of a new thumbs-up or thumbs-down system. Netflix found that viewers were much more likely to leave a rating for a show or movie compared to the old star-based system.

Last year, the company added a double thumbs-up so you could differentiate between whether you liked something (single thumb) or loved it (double).

The drawback with Netflix’s current rating system is that it gives you no idea about what other viewers think of a title, as it’s purely to help it offer better recommendations for you, based on your previous likes and dislikes.

If you’re considering watching a particular show or movie but want to know what others think of it, a quick look at audience ratings on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes will give you some idea of how it went down. The Movie Review Query Engine is also a handy resource as it brings together the opinions of professional reviewers.

Looking for some ideas on what to watch on Netflix right now? Then Digital Trends has some great recommendations for you.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
