 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Photography
  4. News

Netflix sheds light on its ‘approved cameras’ for filmmakers

Trevor Mogg
By

Netflix invests huge sums of money on original content in its ongoing quest to retain subscribers and attract new ones.

But did you know that commissioned production companies are expected to only use cameras approved by the streaming giant?

In a recent video (below), Netflix shed some light on how it works with camera makers and production companies to ensure high standards when it comes to selecting devices for its “approved cameras” list.

In the video, Netflix camera systems specialist Kris Prygrocki kicks off by pointing out a common misconception, which is that the company’s only requirement for its approved list is 4K capture capability. Of course, high-resolution imagery is certainly important, but Prygrocki says it’s “not everything,” citing a long list of other criteria such as the quality of a camera’s dynamic range, color reproduction, noise performance, sensor readout speed, compression, and so on.

The video includes a look at some of the high-precision testing equipment that Netflix uses to test a camera’s image performance, though the company also keeps in touch with the camera makers to ensure its testers are operating the gear in a way that achieves the best results.

Prygrocki also points out that Netflix isn’t “putting together these specifications in a vacuum behind closed doors,” explaining that its camera requirements are the result of feedback from the filmmakers, who let it know what features are important to them.

Netflix’s list of approved cameras currently comprises 48 devices made by ARRI, Canon, Panasonic, Red, Panavision, Sony, and Blackmagic.

Netflix’s high standards mean that it’s difficult for some devices like drone cameras and action cameras to get on the list. That’s fine, though, as the company won’t stand in the way if specialist camera kit is needed for a particular shot.

“Imagine you’re trying to capture the wing flutter of a hummingbird at 1,000 frames per second, or perhaps you need to mount a camera to a car crashing into a wall,” Prygrocki says. “These are shots that you just can’t achieve without the use of a specialized system, and we get that.”

So although you won’t find devices like small action cameras on the approved list, Netflix says it’s fine for production companies to use such gear so long as they select the very best option available.

“Remember,” Prygrocki says, “everything we push for is an effort to help our filmmakers make their best possible work — what we call filmmaker joy.”

Check out Digital Trends’ guide for the best Netflix-made movies available on the streaming service today. And yes, all of them will have been mostly shot with cameras on the company’s approved list.

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, Wednesday July 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#383)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

NASA highlights challenges facing designers of next-gen spacesuit

watch how nasa is prepping to put next humans on the moon astronauts

Fortnite Indiana Jones guide: How to get the new Indy skin

Indiana Jones in Fortnite.

Best Staples deals and sales for July 2022

Staples Store

NASA’s lunar CAPSTONE satellite back in touch with Earth

nasa cubesat lunar orbit capstone 2 1

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for July 2022

Leak of rugged Apple Watch teases massive display and battery upgrades

Apple Watch Series 7 Water exposure

The best loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 4

Operator using LMG on Fortune's Keep in Warzone.

U.S. carriers want to ruin your Android lock screen with advertisements

Photo of different smartphones with Lock Screen ads, powered by Glance.

Nothing Phone 1: Everything we know about Carl Pei’s next phone

Nothing Phone 1 official render

Aubrey Plaza goes rogue in Emily the Criminal’s new trailer

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal.

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Christian Bale is involved in a murder in Amsterdam trailer

The cast of Amsterdam.