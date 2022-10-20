One of the memorable blockbusters from this past summer was Nope. From the mind of Jordan Peele, the horror sci-fi spectacle about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) captivated audiences with its exciting set pieces and ambitious premise. Fans will finally get to stream the thrilling escapade as Nope will head to Peacock next month.

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to Nope starting November 18. Peacock will also stream a new documentary about the making of Nope, which includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

If you are not a Peacock subscriber, there are opportunities to rent or buy Nope on services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play. The film will be available for purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD on October 25.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as OJ Haywood Jr. and Emerald Haywood, two siblings who inherited their father’s farm that supplies horses for Hollywood productions. When their father dies after being struck by objects falling from the sky, OJ and Em set out to find answers. When they deduce that a UFO was responsible for their father’s death, the siblings attempt to document their findings and sell them for a massive price. However, Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), the owner of the theme park and petting zoo next to the farm, also knows about the UFO and looks to make a profit off it as well. The Haywood siblings race to record their evidence before it’s discovered by the media.

Nope is Peele’s third feature that he wrote and directed. The film also marks a reunion between Peele and Kaluuya, who worked together on 2017’s Get Out. Both Peele and Kaluuya received Academy Award nominations for Get Out, with Peele winning for Best Orginal Screenplay.

Fore more details, visit the Peacock website.

