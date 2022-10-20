 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nope to begin streaming on Peacock starting next month

Dan Girolamo
By

One of the memorable blockbusters from this past summer was Nope. From the mind of Jordan Peele, the horror sci-fi spectacle about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) captivated audiences with its exciting set pieces and ambitious premise. Fans will finally get to stream the thrilling escapade as Nope will head to Peacock next month.

Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home to Nope starting November 18. Peacock will also stream a new documentary about the making of Nope, which includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast and crew.

If you are not a Peacock subscriber, there are opportunities to rent or buy Nope on services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, YouTube, and Google Play. The film will be available for purchase on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k UHD on October 25.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as OJ Haywood Jr. and Emerald Haywood, two siblings who inherited their father’s farm that supplies horses for Hollywood productions. When their father dies after being struck by objects falling from the sky, OJ and Em set out to find answers. When they deduce that a UFO was responsible for their father’s death, the siblings attempt to document their findings and sell them for a massive price. However, Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), the owner of the theme park and petting zoo next to the farm, also knows about the UFO and looks to make a profit off it as well. The Haywood siblings race to record their evidence before it’s discovered by the media.

Keke Palmer in Nope.

Nope is Peele’s third feature that he wrote and directed. The film also marks a reunion between Peele and Kaluuya, who worked together on 2017’s Get Out. Both Peele and Kaluuya received Academy Award nominations for Get Out, with Peele winning for Best Orginal Screenplay.

Fore more details, visit the Peacock website.

Editors' Recommendations

Nope review: Jordan Peele’s intelligent sci-fi horror delivers
Keke Palmer stand sin front of Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea on a long dirt road in a scene from Nope.
From Get Out to Nope, Jordan Peele proves he’s an actor’s director
best new shows and movies to stream get out alias grace
Final trailer for Nope sheds light on Jordan Peele’s film
Keke Palmer in Nope.
After Ambulance: 5 great heist movies that are streaming now
Chris Pine and Ben Foster look in opposite directions in Hell or High Water.
The 72 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (October 2022)
Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.
Halloween Ends review: a franchise mercy kill
Michael Myers stares at the camera from the hallway of a house in a scene from Halloween Ends.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more
Alexander Skarsgård strikes a fearsome Viking pose.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (October 2022)
Mark Grayson flying through the air, buildings in the background in a scene from Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.
Peacock shares first look at Bupkis starring Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci sit down and chat in a scene from Bupkis.
The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (October 2022)
June and Luke looking up at a screen in a scene from The Handmaid's Tale season 5.
The 80 best movies on Hulu right now (October 2022)
Split image of Eddie the Eagle, I, Tonya, & Blades of Glory.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Bobby Cannevale in The Watcher standing outside his house with a letter in hand, looking scared.
The best movies on Disney+ right now (October 2022)
The cast of The New Mutants.