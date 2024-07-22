Homicide: Life on the Street sets streaming debut at Peacock

Homicide: Life on the Street is finally heading to a streaming service.

David Simon’s landmark police procedural will make its streaming debut on Peacock on August 19, 2024. All seven seasons and the series finale, Homicide: The Movie, have been remastered to HD and 4K for the first time.

Recommended Videos

Homicide: Life on the Street ran for seven seasons, from January 1993 to May 1999. Homicide: The Movie served as the series finale in 2000. The hourlong drama aired on NBC. Until recently, Homicide: The Movie did not live on a streaming service due to issues over the music rights. In June, Simon posted on X (formerly Twitter) that NBC had finally secured the music rights, meaning the show could be sold to a streaming platform.

Word is that NBC has managed to finally secure the music rights necessary to sell Homicide: Life On The Streets" to a streaming platform. Andre, Richard, Yaphet, Ned, and so many others who labored on that wonderful show on both sides of the camera will soon regain a full share… — David Simon (@AoDespair) June 17, 2024

The series followed a fictionalized version of the homicide unit within the Baltimore Police Department. The ensemble starred Andre Braugher, Ned Beatty, Richard Belzer, Yaphet Kotto, Melissa Leo, Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Baldwin, Jon Polito, Clark Johnson, Kyle Secor, Reed Diamond, Michelle Forbes, Peter Gerety, Isabella Hofmann, Toni Lewis, Michael Michele, Max Perlich, Jon Seda, and Callie Thorne.

The series was created by Paul Attanasio and based on Simon’s 1991 book, Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets. Tom Fontana was the showrunner and head writer. Executive producers include Fontana, Barry Levinson, Henry Bromell, and Jim Finnerty.

The critically acclaimed drama won four Emmys, with Braugher winning for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998. After Homicide: Life on the Street, Simon would go on to develop several Baltimore crime dramas, including The Corner, The Wire, and We Own This City.