NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?

Coming off their first defeat of the young MLS season, things don’t get any easier for the NY Red Bulls, who welcome Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to Red Bull Arena this afternoon.

The match starts at 2:00 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the United States and Canada. Here’s everything you need to know about MLS Season Pass and how to stream the match.

Watch NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

Lionel Messi seen on a promo for MLS Season Pass on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Every MLS match this season–with zero local blackouts–will be on MLS Season Pass, which is available only through the Apple TV app or website. Some games will be simulcast on one of the Fox channels, and others will stream on Apple TV for free with a Season Pass subscription, but this one doesn’t fall into either of those bucks, so you’ll need to sign up if you want to watch.

Fortunately, Season Pass is a pretty great deal for soccer fans. There’s no free trial, but it costs just $15 per month or $99 for the season (or $13 and $79 if you’re subscribed to Apple TV+, which comes with a free trial), and in addition to the aforementioned MLS games, it also includes Leagues Cup, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches.

Once signed up for MLS Season Pass, you can watch a live stream of NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami on your computer via the Apple TV website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Apple TV app. You’ll be able to watch an English or Spanish broadcast.

Watch NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

For fans around the world, or fans from the United States or Canada who are traveling, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN) if you want access to MLS Season Pass. The streaming service will block you if it recognizes you’re outside the US or Canada, but a VPN hides your location (via your IP address) and connects you to a digital server in your desired country. This allows you to sidestep these restrictions and stream as if you were actually in the country.

NordVPN stands at the top of our list of the best VPN services. First and most importantly, it works with Season Pass, but it’s also one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s on the market. And while there’s no free trial per se, it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you test it without any reservations.

Topics
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
