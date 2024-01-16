The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to Edmonton to do battle with the Oilers tonight. Edmonton has played in back-to-back overtime games; will Toronto make it three in a row for them tonight? No matter if we have some lengthy hockey or not, the Oilers have a hot streak on the ice and look to get their eleventh straight win tonight. You can see this all unfold a few ways tonight at 9 p.m. ET. If you’re looking for a place to stream the game, we’ve got you covered.

Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers on live stream on ESPN+

It has been known for quite some time now that ESPN+ has become quite a home for the NHL as they continue to drive traffic to the app. Purchase a subscription by itself for $11 a month, or $15 with the Disney+ bundle, which includes ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+. You can stream over 1,000 out-of-market games on the app, so if you live in Edmonton but want to see the Anaheim game tonight, ESPN+ might just fulfill your NHL needs.

Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers on live stream on Fubo

Fubo has turned into the ultimate alternative for those who have ditched their cable box, and as television evolves, many of those who are ditching are massive sports fans. Fubo provides 100+ live channels, one of which is ESPN, where you can find a lot of hockey these days. Fubo’s pricing can range from anywhere between $80 a month and $100 a month, with $0 down upon sign-up. There is a Fubo free trial upon signing up, and you can watch it on up to 10 screens at once. Lastly, if you need to record a game, Fubo has up to 1,000 hours of cloud storage for DVR.

Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Oilers on live stream from abroad with a VPN

It can be tough to find live streams of U.S. sports if you’re outside of North America. Thankfully there’s a simple workaround that will let you stream the game on one of the options above. Just grab a subscription to one of the best VPNs for streaming and connect to a U.S. server. We recommend NordVPN, since it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals. It’s also just the best VPN in general.

Editors' Recommendations