Orlando City vs Montreal live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Coming off their best season of their short MLS history, Orlando City open the 2024 campaign today with a home fixture against CF Montreal, who are set to kick off the new Laurent Courtois era.

The match starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, and the only way to watch in the United States and Canada is with MLS Season Pass through Apple TV.

Is There a Free Orlando City vs Montreal Live Stream?

MLS on Apple TV
Apple / Digital Trends

You’re in luck here. MLS Season Pass often has a couple free games every week, and this is one of them. Just head over to the Apple TV app or website, find the Orlando City vs Montreal match, and start watching. You’ll need to create an account if you don’t already have an Apple ID, but that’s free to do and that’s all you need. You don’t need an MLS Season Pass subscription to watch the free games.

Related

That said, if you plan on watching more games throughout the year, you’ll likely want to pick up Season Pass. It includes every single MLS game, plus Leagues Cup games, MLS Next and MLS Next Pro matches, pre-game and post-game shows, the “MLS 360” whip-around show, highlights and more. If you don’t have Apple TV+, it costs $15 per month or $99 for the season. If you do have Apple TV+, the price drops to $13 per month or $79 for the season.

How to Watch Orlando City vs Montreal Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) is a service intended to increase your privacy and security online, but it can also be beneficial for streaming from abroad. VPN’s mask your IP address and connect you to a server in a different location or country, allowing you to stream as if you were actually in that country. In short, you can use a VPN to watch MLS Season Pass–which is only available in the US and Canada–even if you’re abroad somewhere.

There are a lot of good VPN options, and you can check here for some of the best VPN deals available right now, but NordVPN would be our recommendation. It’s one of the fastest and most reliable VPN’s out there, and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee in case you change your mind at anytime.

Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
