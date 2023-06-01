Paramount+ launches special campaign for Pride Month

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In honor of Pride Month, Paramount+ is launching a special collection of LGTBQ+ films and TV shows under the banner A Mountain of Pride. Beginning June 1, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to find over 235 movies and TV shows under this campaign for Pride Month. A Mountain of Pride spans 12 carousels featuring specific LGTBQ+ content for each category.

One of the carousels is dedicated to RuPaul, arguably the world’s most famous drag queen. RuPaul’s Drag Race is one of the shows in the collection, as the reality competition TV series searches for the next drag superstar. RuPaul has won seven consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. The carousel includes RuPaul’s guest appearances in shows like Broad City, Bubble Guppies, Sister, Sister, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Another carousel is dedicated to queer-centric Showtime movies and shows, now available on the streaming service via Paramount+ with Showtime. Fresh off its dominance at the Oscars, Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Paramount+. Another A24 film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, will be under this carousel. Showtime prestige shows, like The L Word and Yellowjackets, are included in this collection.

For reality television fans, the new pansexual dating series Love ALLways is set to premiere on June 2. Other featured reality programs include Gay Chorus Deep South, George Michael: A Different Story, and Ex on the Beach. The collection also features a variety of movies spanning different eras, including A Chorus Line, Kinky Boots, and Fire Island.

Explore the annual A Mountain of Pride on Paramount+.

