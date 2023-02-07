 Skip to main content
Paramount+ launches the Peak Romance collection

Dan Girolamo
By

Love is in the air at Paramount+ as the streaming service brings subscribers the Peak Romance collection. Inspired by Valentine’s Day, this collection is the first of its kind for the streamer. Peak Romance features a collection of over 200 love stories and rom-coms spread throughout various movies and television shows.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the new romantic comedy At Midnight starting on February 10. Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick) plays Sophie Wilder, a movie star who heads to Mexico for a film shoot. While there, Sophie discovers her boyfriend and co-star, Adam Clark (Workaholics’s Anders Holm), is cheating on her. While on location, Sophie meets a hotel manager named Alejandro (Terminator: Dark Fate’s Diego Boneta). They secretly hang out “at midnight” to hide from the outside world, but things get complicated as they develop feelings for one another.

On the television side, the CBS Original series Ghosts will air a romantic episode on February 16. The Price is Right will also feature a special episode on February 22, where couples receive chances to win romantic prizes.

On the Peak Romance landing page, there are more than 10 carousels that group movies and shows together by special categories. In modern love, there are popular romantic hits like The Lost CityLicorice Pizza, and No Strings Attached. In the classics section, choose from iconic films like Grease, Dirty Dancing, and Some Like It Hot.

Looking for something twisted? Love is not always rainbows and butterflies in movies like House of Gucci, Basic Instinct, and X. Watch these films on the new Paramount+ with Showtime bundle, which is available for less than $12 per month.

The Peak Romance collection can be viewed now at Paramount+.

