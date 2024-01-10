3 underrated 2023 movies on Peacock you need to watch in 2024

Thanks to their partnership with Universal Studios and Focus Features, Peacock continues to be a service with some of the biggest and most popular movies. Some of the best movies on Peacock are The Holdovers, Alexander Payne’s Christmas dramedy starring Paul Giamatti; Fast X, the latest entry in the Fast Saga; and Jurassic World Dominion, the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era.

Besides the high-profile releases, several hidden gems are now available on Peacock. Below, we selected three underrated movies from 2023 to watch on Peacock in 2024. Our selections include a basketball drama, the third film in a rom-com trilogy, and a comedy from an up-and-coming trilogy.

Shooting Stars (2023)

Before LeBron James became one of the best basketball players in the world, he was just a kid from Akron competing at the high school level for St. Vincent-St. Mary. Shooting Stars is James’ origin story and how he came to prominence as a teenager. James (Mookie Cook) wasn’t the only talented player at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

James, his close-knit group of childhood friends – Dru Joyce III (Caleb McLaughlin), Willie McGee (Avery Wills), and Sian Cotton (Khalil Everage) – and Romeo Travis (Scoot Henderson) formed the starting five for their team that went on to become the number one team in the United States. The team must navigate the increased pressure faced with being the country’s best team and rise to the occasion to become champions.

Stream Shooting Stars on Peacock.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (2023)

Hang out with the lovable, crazy, and chaotic Portokalos clan in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Nia Vardalos steps into the director’s chair for the first time in the franchise after she wrote the script for every entry and received a nomination for Best Original Screenplay for My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Taking place nearly a year after the events in the second film, Toula Portokalos (Vardalos) is still mourning the death of her father Gus (Michael Constantine), while Ian (John Corbett) struggles to cope with the death of his father Rodney (Bruce Gray). When the Portokalos family is invited to Greece for a reunion, the trip turns into a journey of love and self-discovery as Toula searches to find her father’s friends.

Stream My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 on Peacock.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain (2023)

If you are searching for the next Lonely Island, look no further than Please Don’t Destroy, a comedy troupe featuring Saturday Night Live’s Martin Herlihy, John Higgins, and Ben Marshall. The trio’s first foray into film is Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. Ben, John, and Martin are three freeloaders working at an outdoor store.

After watching a TikTok video, John learns about a hidden treasure – a bust of Marie Antoinette worth $100 million – rumored to be located at Foggy Mountain State Park. The trio sets out to find the treasure but runs into multiple obstacles, including a cult, park rangers, and wild animals.

Stream Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain on Peacock.

