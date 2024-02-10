 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Like Raël: The Alien Prophet on Netflix? Then watch these 3 weird documentaries now

Joe Allen
By
A still from congressional testimony on human cloning.
Netflix

If you’ve ever found yourself utterly fascinated by the behavior of a cult that seems, in retrospect, to very clearly be a cult, then you probably loved Raël: The Alien Prophet. This new documentary, which just hit Netflix, tells the story of one of the stranger cults in history, this one based almost entirely around UFOs.

The documentary is fascinating because of the insight it provides into why this cult was appealing, even if those who weren’t a part of it can never fully understand everything that happened. If you’re someone who often finds yourself drawn to weird, cultish documentaries, then we have just the list for you. We’ve compiled a list of three documentaries about some of the strangest cults out there for you to check out.

Recommended Videos

Wild Wild Country (2018)

Wild Wild Country | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Fascinating both because of the strange behavior of its subjects and because of the strong reaction that the public had to this cult, Wild Wild Country tells the story of Bhagwan Rajneesh and his followers. Rajneesh set up what he believed to be a utopian society in the middle of the Oregon desert, but almost immediately ran afoul of local ranchers who wanted him and his people out.

Related

The tension eventually boiled over, resulting in a massive wiretapping operation and the first bioterrorism attack on U.S. soil. It was a genuinely major event that has largely been forgotten by history, in spite of its lingering ramifications.

Wild Wild Country is streaming on Netflix.

The Vow (2020-2022)

The Vow Part II | Official Trailer | HBO

Chronicling the story of the NXIVM cult in often excruciating detail, The Vow‘s multiple seasons follow former members of the cult as they explain both what happened to them and how they were sucked in to begin with.

The series also focuses on Keith Reneire, the cult’s leader, and his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, among other crimes. Although the show got a bit long in the tooth for some, it undoubtedly helped pull back the curtain on one of the more sinister cults in recent memory, and one which many people fell victim to.

The Vow is streaming on Max.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (2020)

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults | Official Trailer | Max

The cult of Heaven’s Gate is perhaps one of the more famous in history, in part because it was one of the few cults where its believers were so ardent that they followed through on their beliefs, with devastating consequences. The series explains the history of the cult, and the way that its leader explained to his followers that they could ascend to a higher alien form.

Of course, the mass suicide that is the culmination of this story is a tragedy in and of itself, and this documentary takes plenty of time to make that particular piece of the story resonate with viewers who may come to the series only aware of the big picture beats of the story.

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults is streaming on Max.

Editors' Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 Peacock crime dramas you should watch in February 2024
A woman looks at a wall of TV screens in The Capture.

Sometimes, all you need is a great crime drama after a tough day. Peacock’s library of content continues to grow, and includes plenty of shows from the NBC library, both new and old, as well as streaming originals. The streaming service introduced exciting new shows like Poker Face and Twisted Metal last year, with more coming in 2024.

If you’re looking for shows that explore the battle between good versus evil, and delve into the crimes committed and the perpetrators captured, consider these three Peacock crime dramas you should watch in February 2024.
Dr. Death (2021-2023)

Read more
Like the Brad Pitt action movie Fury? Then watch these three great WWII movies on Netflix
Five men sit on a war tank.

Very few subjects have been more thoroughly covered throughout movie history than World War II. Movies have taken on the subject from basically every angle, and found ways to weave truly compelling stories out of every theater of combat, and even out of things that happened on the home front.

Fury is a World War II movie that follows a regiment winding their way through the conflict. If you saw and enjoyed that movie on Netflix, then we've got three other titles that are also excellent war movies, even if not all of them are set on the battlefield. Here are three great World War II movies on Netflix.
Darkest Hour (2017)
DARKEST HOUR - Official Trailer 2 [HD] - In Select Theaters November 22nd

Read more
3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in February
Two aliens in suits look at at a woman in Alien Code.

There are so many types of sci-fi movies, with the genre dating back decades. If you’re looking for a solid one to watch, Amazon Prime Video has many options, from classics to new sci-fi movies worth sinking your teeth into.

The three sci-fi movies on Prime Video you need to watch in February include one starring The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, one about space exploration, and another about an alien invasion. A few are low-budget films, but when it comes to genres like sci-fi and horror especially, B movies have a certain unique flavor. Have a look at these three options to consider this month.
After Yang (2021)
After Yang | Official Trailer HD | A24

Read more