Saoirse Ronan in Black Widow? Why actress can’t see herself in Marvel

By
Saoirse Ronan stares on the left while Florence Pugh points a gun on the right.
Apple TV+/Marvel Studios

Saoirse Ronan almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow.

In an appearance on Happy Sad Confused, host Josh Horowitz asked Ronan if she was offered the role of Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Ronan paused and played it off modestly, seemingly confirming the rumor as truth.

“Um. How did you hear about that?” Ronan said, while Horowitz laughed and added, “OK. I’ll take that non-answer as an answer.”

Florence Pugh eventually signed on to play Yelena, a role she will reprise in 2025’s Thunderbolts*. Ronan said she has nothing against superhero films before pointing out a major franchise she would join instead of Marvel.

“I can’t see myself doing Marvel,” Ronan said. “I don’t… No, I would prefer to do Bond.”

When Horowitz suggested Ronan is one of the rare actors who doesn’t need to join the MCU, she explained, “There’s nothing wrong with [Marvel] and I think they’re brilliant films. I want to do more big movies. I’m at the point where I’ve done… I love making independent film, I really do, but to know — especially in this landscape that we’re in, in film right now — to know that a film is going to be seen is such a luxury.”

Saoirse Ronan talks THE OUTRUN, BLITZ, LADY BIRD, James Bond, Harry Potter, Chappell Roan

This fall, Ronan is starring in two movies with awards aspirations: The Outrun and Blitz. In The Outrun, which is now in limited release, Ronan stars as a recovering alcoholic who returns to her childhood home in Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The film has received near-universal acclaim, with Ronan considered one of the favorites to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Blitz is Steve McQueen’s WWII drama about a boy (Elliott Heffernan) and his quest to reunite with his mother (Ronan) during the London bombings. Blitz opens in limited release on November 1, 2024, followed by a streaming release on Apple TV+ on November 22, 2024. Ronan will be in contention for a supporting actress nomination.

Ronan, 30, has never won an Oscar despite receiving four nominations.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
