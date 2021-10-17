  1. Movies & TV

Shazam! Fury of the Gods sizzle reel reintroduces the super family

By

In 2019, Warner Bros. and New Line Films introduced causal comic book movie fans to Shazam!, “the world’s mightiest mortal.” Young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) was blessed by the wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) and bestowed with great powers from seven ancient deities. Now, when Billy shouts the word “Shazam!,” he transforms into his older self, as portrayed by Zachary Levi. And unlike Shazam’s previous champion, Black Adam, Billy realized that his power wasn’t meant for one person. It was meant to be shared.

During the previous film’s climactic battle, Billy’s foster brothers and sisters gained the power of Shazam and received older selves as well. That really cemented their bond as a family, as well as creating a formidable group of heroes. But at DC FanDome, the sizzle reel for the sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, offered a glimpse at the villains who can hold their own with Billy’s newfound super family.

Shazam’s infinite stamina and endurance come from the legendary Titan, Atlas. Perhaps that’s why Atlas’ daughters, Hespera (Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), are targeting the Shazam family. Keep in mind, Hespera and Kalypso are literal goddesses. The kids may be superheroes, but they simply can’t match those powers.

Rachel Zegler is also playing one of Atlas’ daughters in the film, but it’s unclear if she will side with her sisters or turn against them and aid the Shazam family in their fight. The sizzle reel also displayed some of the locations that will be featured in the film, including stops in Athens and even Mount Olympus. Some very familiar-looking monsters appear as well.

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Grace Fulton’s Mary Bromfield is unique among Billy’s foster siblings because her adult incarnation is also portrayed by Bromfield. That may be because Mary is actually an adult now, unlike her brothers and sister. Jack Dylan Grazer is also back as Frederick “Freddy” Freeman, with Adam Brody as his older self.

Faithe Herman will reprise her role as Darla Dudley, with Meagan Good as the older Darla; alongside Ian Chen as Eugene Choi and Jovan Armand as Pedro Peña. Ross Butler and D. J. Cotrona portray the adult versions of Eugene and Jovan, respectively.

David F. Sandberg returned to direct Shazam! Fury of the Gods, from a script by Henry Gayden. It will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

