Where to watch Skinamarink

There’s no doubt that 2022 was a great year for horror films. From franchise reboots like Scream to legacy sequels like Halloween Ends to original movies like Smile and The Black Phone, horror has been one of the most popular genres for scare-hungry audiences.

While a new year has dawned, that hasn’t stopped the genre from thriving with commercial hits like M3GAN and critically acclaimed horror films like Infinity Pool. Now, a welcome new addition to the found-footage horror canon, Skinamarink, is set to hit streaming soon, and Digital Trends has all the info on where and when you can watch it and if it’s worth your time to stream it

Where is Skinamarink streaming?

Writer/director Kyle Edward Ball’s creepy found-footage movie about two siblings waking up to barely seen sinister forces in their dark home is set for release on the streaming service for all things horror. That’s right, Skinamarink will stream on Shudder.

As any horror aficionado can tell you, Shudder is the one-stop shop for slashers, demons, monsters, and anything that induces blood-curdling terror. The streamer has hundreds of titles, including classic horror movies like The Hills Have Eyes, Prom Night, and Terror Train, and modern macabre masterpieces like The Descent and The Stepfather. It also has a selection of original features like Resurrection, Speak No Evil, and V/H/S/99, as well as documentaries like In Search of Darkness II: The Journey Into 1980s Horror Continues.

When is Skinamarink streaming?

Skinamarink will start streaming February 2.

How much does it cost?

Shudder has two main subscription plans. The first and most popular one is a monthly subscription plan that costs $6. There are no ads, and every movie and TV series is available on demand.

If you want to continue the horrorfest all year-round, you can opt for the annual subscription plan for only $57. You can also “add on” Shudder to a variety of other subscription platforms like Prime Video and Hulu for $6.

Can I get it for free?

Yes. You can sign up for Shudder’s seven-day free trial. If you just want to watch this movie and don’t want to commit to anything, you can simply cancel the free trial before it’s over so it doesn’t automatically renew at the monthly rate.

Is Skinamarink worth it?

Yes, especially for people who like their horror movies creepy and unsettling rather than bloody and gory. If you’re expecting a high body count, look elsewhere. In fact, if you’re looking for a linear plot, or a clear explanation as to what’s happening, then this may not be the movie for you.

Skinamarink is all about the vibes as it taps into childhood fears about the dark. For a certain generation, nothing is creepier than waking up in the middle of the night with the TV flickering on and off and strange toys seemingly looking at you with menace. Made for just $15,000, the movie has a lo-fi look and feel that’s refreshing in the digital age of clean images and easily digested plots.

The film currently boasts a 72% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 66 critics score on Metacritic.

