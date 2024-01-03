Sports fans who want to have streaming access to games on their favorite leagues like the NBA and NFL should consider getting a Sling TV subscription, especially now that you can get the first month at 50% off. The Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages will only cost $20 for your first month instead of $40, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue package is down to just $27.50 from $55. We’re not sure how long this offer from Sling TV will last though, so now’s a great time to take advantage of it.

Why you should sign up to Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available as it offers a lot of flexibility with its packages. Sling Orange includes ESPN and Disney Channel, but you can only stream on one device at a time, while Sling Blue includes Fox Sports and NFL Network, while allowing you to stream on three devices at the same time. Both packages grant access to a total of 26 base channels that include CNN and TNT. Sling Orange + Blue combines all of these channels so you don’t have to choose. There are various Extra channels and Premium channels that you can tack on to any plan for an extra monthly fee, allowing you to create a customized subscription.

Sling TV recently added several features, including making it easier to immediately subscribe to content, and allowing user profiles on all devices. Sports enthusiasts, meanwhile, will love the integration of live scores for more leagues, including the NBA, NFL, NHL, Major League Baseball, and college basketball and football.

If you’ve been waiting for Sling TV deals, now’s the time to sign up because you can get the first month at 50% off for any of the service’s packages. Sling Orange and Sling Blue are both down to $20 from $40, while the combined Sling Orange + Blue will only cost $27.50 instead of $55. It’s a great way to try the platform, especially for sports fans, since there’s no annual contract that will tie you up long-term. You’re going to have to hurry if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these first-month discounts for Sling TV’s packages.

Editors' Recommendations